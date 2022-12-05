When are the CFB Playoff Bowl games being played? Schedule, TV Channel, Dates and Ticket Details

The College Football Playoffs determine the national champion of each individual season. Four teams are voted into the playoffs by a designated committee to face off against each other in a traditional bracket format. The top seed plays against the 4th seed, while the 2nd and 3rd seeds face off before the two winners meet for the National Championship game.

The four participating teams have officially been announced for the 2022 college football season. The College Football Playoffs will include the Georgia Bulldogs, Michigan Wolverines, TCU Horned Frogs, and Ohio State Buckeyes. Here is everything you need to know about this year’s competition.

When is the College Football Playoffs?

The semifinals will begin on New Year's Eve, December 31st, 2022. The Georgia Bulldogs will face off against the Ohio State Buckeyes, while the Michigan Wolverines take on the TCU Horned Frogs. The two winners will play for the National Championship on January 9th, 2023.

Where are the College Football Playoffs being held?

Georgia and Ohio State will be featured in the Peach Bowl. It will take place in Atlanta, Georgia, at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium, the home of the Atlanta Falcons.

Michigan and TCU will be featured in the Fiesta Bowl. It will take place in Glendale, Arizona, at the State Farm Stadium, the home of the Arizona Cardinals. The two winners will face off in Inglewood, California, at the SoFi Stadium, the home of the Los Angeles Rams.

How to watch the College Football Playoffs?

All three games will be aired exclusively on ESPN. The Peach Bowl will begin at 4 PM ET on December 31st, followed immediately by the Fiesta Bowl at 8 PM ET. The National Championship game will take place on January 9th at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN.

How to buy tickets for the College Football Playoff games?

Tickets are available on Ticket Master. Prices for the semifinals start at approximately $300, while the National Championship game will cost at least $950 for the cheapest current tickets.

When and where is the CFP National Championship game?

The final game of the 2022 college football season will take place on January 9th, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET. The game will be played at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, near Los Angeles.

What were the CFP results and final scores for the 2021-22 season?

2022 CFP National Championship

The Alabama Crimson Tide defeated the Cincinnati Bearcats by a 27-6 score in the Cotton Bowl.

The Georgia Bulldogs defeated the Michigan Wolverines by a 34-11 score in the Orange Bowl.

The Georgia Bulldogs then defeated the Alabama Crimson Tide by a 33-18 score in the 2022 CFP National Championship.

Georgia will be looking to defend their title this season. They are the top-ranked team in the country this year. Alabama will not be included this year after finishing fifth in the voting, making them the first team out.

Poll : 0 votes