When is the college football Hall of Fame induction in 2023? Taking a closer look at the HOF ballot and schedule

The College Football Hall of Fame is the height of honor any college football player or coach can aspire to. Every year, former college football players and coaches are inducted into the Hall of Fame.

The 2023 College Football Hall of Fame is scheduled to be held on Dec. 5, 2023, at the Chick-fil-A-College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta, Georgia.

This year's class of inductees includes 16 former players and four coaches. Their names were announced on Jan. 9, 2023, after a series of processes that included nominations and voting.

The names of the players announced are listed below:

Eric Berry (Tennessee)

Michael Bishop (Kansas State)

Reggie Bush (USC)

Dwight Freeney (Syracuse)

Robert Gallery (Iowa)

LaMichael James (Oregon)

Derrick Johnson (Texas)

Bill Kollar (Montana State)

Luke Kuechly (Boston College)

Jeremy Maclin (Missouri)

Terance Mathis (New Mexico)

Bryant McKinnie (Miami)

Corey Moore (Virginia Tech)

Michael Stonebreaker (Notre Dame)

Tim Tebow (Florida)

Troy Vincent (Wisconsin)

Brian Westbrook (Villanova)

DeAngelo Williams (Memphis)

The names of the coaches are listed below:

Monte Cater (Shepherd)

Roy Kramer (Central Michigan, SEC)

Mark Richt (Georgia, Miami)

Paul Johnson (Georgia Southern, Navy, Georgia Tech)

How the 2023 College Football Hall of Fame inductees were selected

The process that produced these inductees started with the release of the 2023 College Football Hall of Fame ballot on June 6, 2022. There were 80 players and nine coaches listed on the ballot from the Football Bowl Subdivision, while 96 players and 33 coaches were added from the divisional ranks.

The names went through a two-round voting process. The first round involved the selection by voters of 11 players and three coaches from the FBS ballot. In addition, 10 players and three coaches were selected from the divisional ballot.

The second round saw voters choose the finalists; five players and one coach from the FBS ballot and four players and one coach from the divisional ballot.

Tim Tebow played college football at Florida

This class of inductees is so star-studded and includes some of the most remarkable players in college football history. For instance, Tim Tebow and Reggie Bush are two of the most impressive college football players of the 2000s.

Luke Kuechly also had one of the most sterling college football careers by a linebacker in the 21st century. Names like Mark Richt and Paul Johnson also stand out among the coaches.

The inductees will be honored at their respective colleges with NFF Hall of Fame On-Campus Salutes. They will be presented with custom rings created by the official and exclusive supplier of NFF rings, Jostens. The Hall of Famers will also be immortalized at the Chick-fil-A-College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta, Georgia.

