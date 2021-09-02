Who is Tim Tebow, the NFL veteran Jake Paul called out for a boxing match in his latest tweet?

YouTube sensation Jake Paul made a surprise callout by setting his sights on NFL veteran Tim Tebow as his potential next opponent.

Tebow is a professional football player who previously played three seasons in the NFL as a quarterback for the Denver Broncos and the New York Jets. Throughout his pro career, Tebow has played 35 games, gained 17 passing touchdowns, and completed passes at a 47.9% clip (per pro-footballreference.com).

As a member of the University of Florida Gators in 2007, Tebow became the first sophomore to win the prestigious Heisman Trophy. It is an accolade that's awarded annually to the most outstanding player in college football. He was also recognized as a first-team All-SEC selection and a consensus first-team All-American.

Despite having tremendous hype behind him for his collegiate achievements, he was selected 25th overall by the Denver Broncos in the first round of the 2010 NFL Draft.

He played for the Broncos for two seasons before getting traded to the Jets in 2012. The last regular-season game Tebow played in was back on December 17th, 2012 against the Tennessee Titans.

Outside of his pro football career, Tim Tebow is also known for being the husband of Miss Universe 2017 Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters. The couple married on January 20, 2020 in Franschhoek, South Africa.

Jake Paul suggests a career change for Tim Tebow

After being out of the league for over eight years, Tim Tebow recently signed with his hometown franchise, the Jacksonville Jaguars. However, YouTuber-turned-pro boxer Jake Paul has a different suggestion for the NFL vet.

"Aye @TimTebow I think it’s time for you to get into boxing?!" Paul wrote on Twitter.

aye @TimTebow I think it’s time for you to get into boxing ?! — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) September 1, 2021

Jake Paul recently revealed his hit list, which contains the likes of Conor McGregor, Kamru Usman, Nate Diaz, Canelo Alvarez and Gervonta Davis.

However, this isn't the first time 'The Problem Child' has gone after athletes outside of combat sports. In his second pro fight, Paul famously knocked out retired NBA guard Nate Robinson in devastating fashion.

Paul recently took his record to a perfect 4-0 after defeating former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley on August 29.

