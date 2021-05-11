When did Tim Tebow last play in an NFL game?

After being out of the NFL for over eight years, Tim Tebow is set to sign with his hometown franchise. The former starting NFL quarterback is expected to sign a one-year deal to play as a tight end for the Jacksonville Jaguars this season.

Remarkably, 33-year-old Tebow never played tight end in high school or college. The former Florida star QB will be reunited with his college head coach Urban Meyer with the Jags.

Tim Tebow last played in an NFL game 3,053 days ago. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) May 10, 2021

When was the last time Tebow played in the NFL?

The last NFL regular-season game Tim Tebow featured in was way back on December 17th, 2012 when he came in for a series for the New York Jets against the Tennessee Titans. He managed 15 yards on three pass attempts.

Tebow last started an NFL game on December 24th, 2011 for the Denver Broncos against the Buffalo Bills. The QB threw 13/29 for 185 yards, 1 TD with 3 interceptions.

He appeared in four NFL pre-season games for the Philadelphia Eagles in 2015 but did not make the roster for the regular season.

Tim Tebow’s NFL career

In honor of the draft tonight, thinking of bringing this haircut back. What do y’all think? Good luck to everyone in this years draft, blessings to you guys. A moment you’ve worked so hard for — congratulations! #TBT pic.twitter.com/pJwX3tRcev — Tim Tebow (@TimTebow) April 29, 2021

The star Florida quarterback was drafted 25th overall by the Denver Broncos in the 2010 NFL Draft. He started his first NFL game on December 19th, 2010, which ended in a 39-23 loss to the Oakland Raiders.

The highlight of Tebow’s NFL career was his performance in the wildcard playoffs game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in January 2012. He threw for a career-high 316 yards, including the game-winning touchdown pass to Demaryius Thomas in overtime.

After spending two seasons with the Broncos, compiling an 8-6 record as a starting QB, including a string of wild late-game victories, John Elway replaced Tebow with Peyton Manning.

Tebow was traded to the Jets, where he barely played, before having short pre-season stints with the Patriots and then the Eagles.

Tim Tebow NFL career stats

Games - 35

Passing yards - 2,422

Touchdowns - 17

Interceptions - 9

Rushing TDs - 12

Rushing yards - 989