When does the college football transfer portal close? Timeline of the portal window, rules and more explored

The college football regular season is over, which means the transfer portal is almost officially open.

The transfer portal is set to officially open on December 4 at midnight, but players can enter the portal immediately if their coach is fired or leaves the program.

However, although the portal doesn't open until December 4, players can still declare their intention to enter the portal well before that date, which we have seen.

When does the college football transfer portal close?

The college football transfer portal is for 30 days. Meaning the official fall transfer period is December 4, 2023 - January 2, 2024.

During that time, players are free to enter the portal, but that does not mean they will transfer.

Players can go into the portal to potentially see what other options are out there, but they are free to return to their current school. But, most times, when a player does enter the transfer portal, it is due to their wanting to leave for a variety of reasons.

Some of those reasons could be that the coach was fired or left, a lack of playing time, or simply looking to play for a better team or conference.

One misconception of the transfer portal is that players have to be transferred by the Jan. 2 cutoff date.

However, that is the last day players can enter the portal. Once their name is in the transfer portal, college football players are welcome to transfer to another school whenever they want, as long as they can gain admissions and meet academic requirement dates.

What happens when a player enters the transfer portal?

When a player enters the transfer portal, his name can be seen by schools, who can then decide to reach out and offer him a spot on the team if they see fit.

However, players can put no contact information on their transfer portal, which means schools aren't allowed to contact the player while he is in the portal. When a player does that, it usually means he already knows where he's going.