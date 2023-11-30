Top RBs in the 2023 College football transfer portal: Simeon Price, EJ Smith and more

There are a lot of intriguing top RBs that are going to be in the NCAA Transfer Portal when it opens in a few days.

These offensive stars are going to be looking for a new home for the 2024 season and potentially beyond, depending on their eligibility. Let's take a look at the top five running backs that have declared they are entering the transfer portal and where they can wind up.

Top RBs in 2023 Transfer Portal

#1 Treshaun Ward

Kansas State Wildcats Treshaun Ward is the top RB in the transfer portal right now. The senior is going to have one year of eligibility remaining and after joining the Wildcats last season after four years at Florida State, he is back searching for a new home.

He finished this season with 124 rushing attempts for 643 yards (5.2 yards per carry) with five rushing touchdowns.

One potential landing spot for the senior would be the Tulane Green Wave. The Group of Five program would be able to get Ward touches and continue to elevate his game as a strong running back who can reach 1,000 rushing yards if healthy next season.

#2 Justice Ellison

Junior running back Justice Ellison is one of the top RBs who is leaving the Wake Forest Demon Deacons and entering the NCAA Transfer Portal.

Ellison has 120 carries for 548 yards (4.6 yards per attempt) with a rushing touchdown. With two years of eligibility remaining, he can be a good option for a team going forward.

One landing spot is the Arkansas Razorbacks, as the team is shifting and will likely lose Raheim Sanders to the NFL draft. This increase in exposure will help him going forward.

#3 EJ Smith

The Stanford Cardinal will be losing running back senior EJ Smith. He has two years of eligibility remaining and has shown the ability to step up as a secondary running back.

Smith has recorded 53 rushing attempts for 216 yards (4.1 yards per carry) with a rushing touchdown. The best landing spot for him will be Boise State, as he can play more throughout the season and take advantage of more action on the field.

#4 Don Chaney Jr.

Miami Hurricanes running back redshirt sophomore has announced he is entering the transfer portal and as one of the top RBs available, he is going to get a good amount of offers. He has two remaining seasons of eligibility and could do well.

This season, he finished with 94 carries for 478 yards (5.1 yards per attempt) and a pair of rushing touchdowns. One potential spot he can find himself playing for next season would be the Oregon Ducks.

With Bucky Irving likely leaving for the NFL draft, they are going to need to fill that void and Chaney Jr. could help.

#5 Simeon Price

Simeon Price is one of the top RBs entering the transfer portal, with three years of eligibility remaining. The sophomore did not see much action this season with the Mississippi State Bulldogs, as he had five rushes for 41 yards (8.2 yards per carry). He is one of the top RBs available and should be taken seriously.

Expect a team like the SMU Mustangs to be interested as they join the ACC next season with a Power Five running back on their team to lead the way.