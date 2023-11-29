Top QBs in the 2023 College Football Transfer Portal: Tyler Van Dyke, Will Rogers and more

The college football regular season has come to an end, and with that, the transfer portal is open.

We have already seen plenty of starting-caliber players enter their names into the transfer portal. But, whenever a quarterback enters the transfer portal, it is big news as teams can change their entire program by landing one of the big quarterbacks.

Although there will be more players to enter the transfer portal in the coming days and weeks, let's take a look at the five best quarterbacks already in the transfer portal.

5 best quarterbacks in the transfer portal

#1. Tyler Van Dyke

Miami Hurricanes' Tyler Van Dyke has entered the transfer portal after four years with the program.

Van Dyke committed to the Hurricanes for the 2020 season but became the starter in 2021. In three complete seasons in Miami, he went 14-11 as a starter for 6,659 yards, 51 touchdowns and 19 interceptions.

#2. Will Rogers

Will Rogers played for Mississippi State

Will Rogers entered the transfer portal after spending four years with the Mississippi State Bulldogs.

Rogers had been the Bulldogs starting quarterback for three seasons now. He threw for 12,315 yards, 94 touchdowns and 28 interceptions.

#3. Max Johnson

Max Johnson is leaving Texas A&M

Max Johnson will be leaving the Texas A&M Aggies, as the quarterback has decided to enter the transfer portal.

Johnson will be going to his third school as he was in LSU for two years before going to Texas A&M for two seasons. In his college career, he has thrown for 5,548 yards, 46 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.

#4. Will Howard

Will Howard is leaving Kansas State

Will Howard spent four years as a quarterback with the Kansas State Wildcats. He recently entered his name into the transfer portal.

Howard helped lead the Wildcats to a Big 12 championship in 2022 and the graduate will be one of the top quarterbacks available. In his college career, he's thrown for 5,786 yards, 48 touchdowns and 25 interceptions.

#5. Blake Shapen

Blake Shapen is leaving Baylor after three years

Blake Shapen has entered the transfer portal after three years with the Baylor Bears.

Shapen has thrown for 5,574 yards along with 36 touchdowns and 13 interceptions in his college career.