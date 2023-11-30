Top WRs in the 2023 college football transfer portal: Kris Mitchell, Raymond Cottrell and more

A few top wide receivers (WRs) are entering the NCAA transfer portal after the season. There are various programs available for these receivers. Here are some of the top WRs in the 2023 transfer portal.

Top WRs in 2023 transfer portal

Kris Mitchell

Florida International Panthers' Kris Mitchell is one of the top WRs declared for the transfer portal. He has one season of eligibility remaining. This WR can help a quarterback get exposure with a threat out wide. Mitchell finished with 64 catches for 1,118 yards (17.5 yards per reception) for seven touchdowns this season. One landing spot that makes sense would be the South Florida Bulls. Mitchell was recruited by them earlier in his career and is from Florida.

Eric McAlister

The Boise State Broncos are losing one of their top WRs, sophomore Eric McAlister. He has produced 47 catches for 873 yards (18.6 yards per reception) with five touchdown receptions. As a sophomore, he has three more years of eligibility if he is a fifth-year senior. One spot that would make sense for McAlister would be the UConn Huskies, as he can get impressive numbers for them.

Raymond Cottrell

After his freshman season with the Texas A&M Aggies, freshman WR Raymond Cottrell made an announcement. He said he is entering the transfer portal with three years of eligibility remaining. He only posted one catch for 13 yards during the season. One landing spot for this WR is the Texas Longhorns. He could aid the team, practice with Quinn Ewers or Arch Manning and stay in the SEC next season.

Chris Tyree

Senior WR Chris Tyree is transferring from Notre Dame. With a year's eligibility remaining, he is probably the best WR available. Last season, he finished with 26 catches for 484 yards (18.6 yards per reception) for three touchdowns. One potential landing spot for Tyree can be the Texas Longhorns. He could replace the production of WR Xavier Worthy if he decides to enter the 2024 NFL draft class.

Donaven McCulley

Junior WR Donaven McCulley has played very well this season. However, he announced he would enter the NCAA Transfer Portal and leave the Indiana Hoosiers. McCulley finished with 48 catches for 644 yards (13.4 yards per reception) with six touchdown receptions. He could go to the Michigan State Spartans as they prepare for their push in the Big Ten with coach Jonathan Smith at the helm.