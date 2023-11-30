Top TEs in the 2023 College Football Transfer Portal: Dae'Quan Wright, Dominick Mazotti and more

Week 13 of the college football season has concluded as conference championship week is set to begin on Friday. For some teams, the season has already ended as there will be no bowl game. Furthermore, some players will choose to opt out of their team's bowl game. Several players have already announced that they will enter the transfer portal. Let's take a look at the top tight ends in the transfer portal below.

Top TEs in the 2023 College Football Transfer Portal

#1: Dae'Quan Wright

Dae'Quan Wright joined the Virginia Tech Hokies as a four-star prospect in the 2022 recruiting class. As a true freshman, Wright was able to haul in 19 passes for 208 receiving yards, finishing fifth on the team in receptions and fourth in yards despite appearing in only seven of the Hokies' 11 games.

He moved into the starting role in 2023, following a season-ending injury to Nick Gallo. Despite failing to find the end zone once again, Wright finished third on the team in both receptions and yards as he caught 28 passes for 366 yards. He could be in line for a big rise in production at his next stop.

#2: Dominick Mazotti

Dominick Mazotti joined the San Jose State Spartans as a three-star prospect in the 2019 recruiting class. After redshirting his true freshman season, Mazotti has seen his production rise in each of the past four seasons. He caught just five passes for 74 yards in 2020 followed by eight receptions and 135 receiving yards in 2021.

He stepped into a larger role the following season, finishing fifth on the team in both categories with 21 receptions for 216 yards. Mazotti also finished second on the Spartans in receiving touchdowns with three. He had his best season, to date, in 2023 as he caught 23 passes for 322 receiving yards and two touchdowns. Mazotti ranked second on the team in yards and touchdowns and third in receptions.

#3: Kamari Morales

Kamari Morales joined the North Carolina Tar Heels as a three-star prospect in the 2019 recruiting class. He caught one pass for nine yards as a true freshman and two passes for 16 yards and one touchdown the following season. Morales stepped into a larger role in 2021 as he caught 24 passes for 220 yards and five touchdowns. He ranked third on the team in receptions, fourth in yards, and second in touchdowns.

His production improved the following season as he finished with 29 receptions for 358 yards and four touchdowns. Morales was fourth on the team in catches, fifth in yards, and third in touchdowns. His playing time and production took a step back in 2023 as he caught just 11 passes for 158 yards.