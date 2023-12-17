College Football Bowl Game Opt-Out Tracker 2023 Feat. Sam Hartman, Dillon Gabriel, and More

With the bowl season kicking off, many will be wondering if their teams will be fielding full sides. The advent of the portal has made it very difficult to track the strength of teams through December. Here is a list of all the players who have announced they're leaving their teams or opted out of their bowl game.

College Football Bowl Game Opt-Out Tracker 2023

Myrtle Beach Bowl | Georgia Southern vs. Ohio

The Ohio Bobcats are losing serious talent in this transfer portal, especially on offense. They lost five-year senior Quarterback Kurtis Rourke.

Georgia Southern

Jalen Denton, S (transfer portal)

Beau Allen, QB (transfer portal)

Myles Winslow, DL (transfer portal)

Chris Crouch, S (transfer portal)

Ohio

Keye Thompson, LB (transfer portal)

Tristan Cox, DL (transfer portal)

Caden Campoliete, LB (transfer portal)

Kurtis Rourke, QB (transfer portal)

Sieh Bangura, RB (transfer portal)

O’Shaan Allison, RB (transfer portal)

Tyler Walton, WR (transfer portal)

Miles Cross, WR (transfer portal)

Alec Burton, TE (transfer portal)

Demond Arter, OL (transfer portal)

Cricket Celebration Bowl | Howard vs. Florida A&M

This game is light in the way of opt-outs, as Howard has no player opting out or leaving on the transfer portal, and Florida A&M has one player leaving due to the transfer portal.

Howard

n/a

Florida A&M

Trevonte Davis, WR (transfer portal)

R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl | Jacksonville State vs. Louisiana

Jacksonville State has no players opting out or leaving the team due to the transfer portal for this bowl. The Raigin' Cajuns had linebacker Kendre Gant and safety Cejae Caesar enter the transfer portal.

Jacksonville State

n/a

Louisiana

Cejae Ceasar, S (transfer portal)

Kendre’ Gant, LB (transfer portal)

Avocados From Mexico Cure Bowl | Miami (OH) vs. Appalachian State

Both the Mountaineers and the Redhawks have a number of important players leaving them. For the MAC champions, the most important departure is backup QB Aveon Smith and for the Mountaineers is junior running back Nate Noel.

Miami (OH)

Jeremiah Caldwell, CB (transfer portal)

Mason Moore, DB (transfer portal)

Daisjaun Mercer, S (transfer portal)

Aveon Smith, QB (transfer portal)

Appalachian State

Deshawn McKnight, DL (transfer portal)

Nate Noel, RB (transfer portal)

Milan Tucker, CB (transfer portal)

Seth Williams, OL (transfer portal)

James Edwards, CB (transfer portal)

Donovan Spellman, EDGE (transfer portal)

Dashaun Davis, WR (transfer portal)

Coen Sutton, WR (transfer portal)

Nathan Kibambe, EDGE (transfer portal)

Isleta New Mexico Bowl | New Mexico State vs. Fresno State

Both New Mexico State and Fresno State will be depleted for their bowl game. This allows their young players to shine.

New Mexico State

Reggie Akles, CB (transfer portal)

Trent Hudson, WR (transfer portal)

Jordin Parker, WR (transfer portal)

PJ Johnson III, WR (transfer portal)

Malachi McLean, S (transfer portal)

Tyriece Thomas, DL (transfer portal)

Ta’ir Brooks, WR (transfer portal)

Jamari Buddin, LB (transfer portal)

Tyler Devera, TE (transfer portal)

Fresno State

Raymond Scott, LB (transfer portal)

Hayden Pulis, OT (transfer portal)

Logan Fife, QB (transfer portal)

Chrishawn Gordon, S (transfer portal)

Tanner Blount, LB (transfer portal)

Jai Barnes, iOL (transfer portal)

Starco Brands LA Bowl Hosted By Gronk | UCLA vs. Boise State

Dante Moore started some games for the Bruins this year. Latu is expected to declare for the draft.

UCLA

Laiatu Latu, EDGE (NFL Draft)

Kamari Ramsey, DB (transfer portal)

William Nimmo, S (transfer portal)

Jake Wiley, OL (transfer portal)

Dante Moore, QB (transfer portal)

Carsen Ryan, TE (transfer portal)

Keegan Jones, WR (transfer portal)

Kam Brown, WR (transfer portal)

John Humphrey, CB (transfer portal)

Boise State

Kivon Wright, EDGE (transfer portal)

Taylen Green, QB (transfer portal)

Keenan McCaddy, S (transfer portal)

Eric McAlister, WR (transfer portal)

Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl | Cal vs. Texas Tech

Sam Jackson started the season as Cal's starting QB. Tyler Shough spent three seasons attempting to become the Red Raiders starter, but injuries prevented him.

Cal

Sam Jackson, QB (transfer portal)

Jeremiah Earby, CB (transfer portal)

Kaleb Elarms-Orr, EDGE (transfer portal)

Mateen Bhaghani, K (transfer portal)

Everett Johnson, iOL (transfer portal)

Blake Antzoulatos, LB (transfer portal)

Brayden Rohme, OT (transfer portal)

Tyson McWilliams, DB (transfer portal)

Ben Finley, QB (transfer portal)

Texas Tech

JJ Sparkman, WR (transfer portal)

Loic Fouonji, WR (transfer portal)

Jayden York, TE (transfer portal)

Brook Honore, P (transfer portal)

Tyler King, WR (transfer portal)

Nate Floyd, WR (transfer portal)

Seth Martin, OL (transfer portal)

Monroe Mills, OT (transfer portal)

Jerand Bradley, WR (transfer portal)

Nehemiah Martinez, WR (transfer portal)

Matt Keeler, OL (transfer portal)

Myles Price, WR (transfer portal)

Landon Peterson, OT (transfer portal)

Tyler Shough, QB (transfer portal)

Jordan Green, TE (transfer portal)

Famous Toastery Bowl | Western Kentucky vs. Old Dominion

Both Western Kentucky and Old Dominion have lost significant talent to bigger schools, which is to be expected.

Western Kentucky

Jared White, P (transfer portal)

Amaari Smith, CB (transfer portal)

Quantavious Leslie, iOL (transfer portal)

Frank Naughton, LS (transfer portal)

Tom Ellard, P (transfer portal)

Caden Veltkamp, QB (transfer portal)

Travares Springer, CB (transfer portal)

Nolan McCord, K (transfer portal)

Abdul-Lateef Audu, CB (transfer portal)

Vincent Murphy, iOL (transfer portal)

Desmyn Baker, LB (transfer portal)

Wes Dorsey, OT (transfer portal)

Upton Stout, CB (transfer portal)

Mason Williams, iOL (transfer portal)

Josh Shodipo, CB (transfer portal)

Talique Allen, S (transfer portal)

Old Dominion

Chris Chernak, OT (transfer portal)

Devin Brant-Epps, DL (transfer portal)

Trenton Kintigh, DL (transfer portal)

Gideon Bedada, EDGE (transfer portal)

Marquez Bell, WR (transfer portal)

Ethan Presutty, WR (transfer portal)

Mason Howard, iOL (transfer portal)

Malcolm Britt, LB (transfer portal)

Ethan Duane, P (transfer portal)

Terry Jones, S (transfer portal)

Isaiah Smith, WR (transfer portal)

Jordan Bly, WR (transfer portal)

Javon Harvey, WR (transfer portal)

Curtis Nixon, TE (transfer portal)

Scooter’s Coffee Frisco Bowl | UTSA vs. Marshall

The Roadrunners were better than most at retaining their talent. The same can't be said of Marshall.

UTSA

Trey Moore, EDGE (transfer portal)

Syrus Dumas, DB (transfer portal)

Xavier Spencer, CB (transfer portal)

Kyle Eaves, WR (transfer portal)

Marshall

Chase Harrison, QB (transfer portal)

Brandon McElroy, DL (transfer portal)

Caleb Coombs, WR (transfer portal)

Zion Odoms, WR (transfer portal)

Jayven Hall, LB (transfer portal)

Cam Fancher, QB (transfer portal)

Thomas Lane, DL (transfer portal)

Chinazo Obobi, OT (transfer portal)

Maurice Jones, RB (transfer portal)

Sean Sallis, TE (transfer portal)

Myles Bell, DB (transfer portal)

Trent Holler, iOL (transfer portal)

Joshua McTier, CB (transfer portal)

Jabarrek Hopkins, DL (transfer portal)

CK Obobi, OL (transfer portal)

Sean Ellis, TE (transfer portal)

TyShawn Hurst, OT (transfer portal)

Elijah Russell, EDGE (transfer portal)

Roofclaim.com Boca Raton Bowl | USF vs. Syracuse

Bohanon is looking for his third school after USF and Baylor. He was the starter in 2022, but an injury toward the end of that season has prevented him from returning to the turf.

USF

Javohn Thomas, WR (transfer portal)

Lloyd Summerall, EDGE (transfer portal)

Jameel Sanders, CB (transfer portal)

AJ Hamilton, DB (transfer portal)

CJ Ross, LB (transfer portal)

Will Jones, S (transfer portal)

Zach Perkins, iOL (transfer portal)

Gerry Bohanon, QB (transfer portal)

Syracuse

Terry Lockett, DL (transfer portal)

Francois Nolton Jr., DL (transfer portal)

Aman Greenwood, CB (transfer portal)

Jakobie Seabourn, S (transfer portal)

Malcolm Folk, S (transfer portal)

Leon Lowery, EDGE (transfer portal)

Jeremiah Wilson, CB (transfer portal)

Quan Peterson, DB (transfer portal)

Isaiah Jones, WR (transfer portal)

Ike Daniels, RB (transfer portal)

Josiah Jeffery, LB (transfer portal)

Mekhi Mason, LB (transfer portal)

Wes Hoeh, iOL (transfer portal)

Jalil Smith, DL (transfer portal)

Steven Mahar, TE (transfer portal)

Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl | Georgia Tech vs. UCF

Georgia Tech has lost four of its defensive linemen, which makes its defense look weak for this bowl.

Georgia Tech

Juju Lewis, WR (transfer portal)

Jullian Lewis, WR (transfer portal)

Wing Green, OT (transfer portal)

Kenan Johnson, CB (transfer portal)

Kyle Kennard, EDGE (transfer portal)

Jamie Felix, RB (transfer portal)

Malcolm Pugh, DL (transfer portal)

Elias Cloy, iOL (transfer portal)

Bryston Dixon, DL (transfer portal)

Tyler Gibson, OT (transfer portal)

Ezra Odinjor, DE (transfer portal)

UCF

Kervins Choute, DL (transfer portal)

Isaiah Paul, LB (transfer portal)

Amari Johnson, WR (transfer portal)

Keenan Cupit, EDGE (transfer portal)

Corey Thornton, CB (transfer portal)

Drake Metcalf, OC (transfer portal)

Tyler Griffin, WR (transfer portal)

Jaylon Griffin, WR (transfer portal)

Fred Davis II, DB (transfer portal)

Dallaz Corbitt, EDGE (transfer portal)

Camellia Bowl | Arkansas State vs. Northern Illinois

Arkansas State didn't have that much of a hard time keeping their team intact, only losing six players. Northern Illinois on the other hand will look like a new team.

Arkansas State

Jalen Corprew, LB (transfer portal)

Taylon Doss, DB (transfer portal)

Ashtin Rustemeyer, DL (transfer portal)

Javante Mackey, LB (transfer portal)

Christian Hunt, QB (transfer portal)

Mike Sharpe II, RB (transfer portal)

Northern Illinois

Phillip Baynes Jr., S (transfer portal)

Bryce Harrison, TE (transfer portal)

Trey Urwiler, WR (transfer portal)

C.J. Brown, S (transfer portal)

CJ Brown, DB (transfer portal)

Trayvon Rudolph, WR (transfer portal; withdrawn name, could play)

Devin Lafayette, DB (transfer portal)

George Gumbs, EDGE (transfer portal)

David Spruiells, DB (transfer portal)

Pete Nygra, iOL (transfer portal)

Nathan Ruble, LB (transfer portal)

76 Birmingham Bowl | Troy vs. Duke

The Blue Devils will have a new QB next year, as Riley Leonard is now with the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

Troy

Darrell Starling, S (transfer portal)

Jelon Johnson, WR (transfer portal)

Blake Matthews, LB (transfer portal)

Fabian Rogosch, EDGE (transfer portal)

Jeremiah Frazier, IOL (transfer portal)

Kobe Williams, iOL (transfer portal)

Jayden McDonald, LB (transfer portal)

Duke

Riley Leonard, QB (transfer portal)

Jaquez Moore, RB (transfer portal)

Jordan Waters, RB (transfer portal)

Dorian Mausi, LB (transfer portal)

RJ Oben, EDGE (transfer portal)

Charlie Ham, K (transfer portal)

Jaylen Stinson, S (transfer portal)

Riley Leonard, QB (transfer portal)

Jaden Watkins, WR (transfer portal)

Aeneas Peebles, DT (transfer portal)

Malik Bowen-Sims, WR (transfer portal)

Brandon Johnson, CB (transfer portal)

Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl | James Madison vs. Air Force

The number of departures from JMU and the Air Force are to be expected, given that both schools had breakthrough years. At one point they looked like the best schools of the group of five.

James Madison

Mikail Kamara, EDGE (opt-out)

Carter Miller, G (opt-out)

Tyshawn Wyatt, OL (transfer portal)

Ty Son Lawton, RB (transfer portal)

James Carpenter, DT (transfer portal)

Zach Horton, TE (transfer portal)

Chauncey Logan, CB (transfer portal)

Mikail Kamara, EDGE (transfer portal)

Jordan McCloud, QB (transfer portal)

Taurus Jones, LB (transfer portal)

Aiden Fisher, LB (transfer portal)

Jailin Walker, LB (transfer portal)

Wayne Knight, RB (transfer portal)

Tyler Stephens, OL (transfer portal)

Air Force

John Lee Eldridge, RB (transfer portal)

Brady Phillips, DL (transfer portal)

Jarius Stewart, CB (transfer portal)

Jonah Jensen, QB (transfer portal)

Aidan Behymer, TE (transfer portal)

Mason Carlan, OT (transfer portal)

Caleb Rillos, TE (transfer portal)

Jacob Tafoya, LB (transfer portal)

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl | Georgia State vs. Utah State

Georgia State will have to make due on the recruitment side of things, given that they lost 13 players to the portal. Crucially they lost three cornerbacks and two linebackers.

Georgia State

JayT Jackson, CB (transfer portal)

Tony McCray, CB (transfer portal)

Bryquice Brown, CB (transfer portal)

Evan Graham, LB (transfer portal)

Jordan Jones, LB (transfer portal)

Montavious Cunningham, OT (transfer portal)

Cameron Dye, OT (transfer portal)

Jaquan Dixon, RB (transfer portal)

KZ Adams, RB (transfer portal)

Marcus Carroll, RB (transfer portal)

Robert Lewis, WR (transfer portal)

Jalen Tate, S (transfer portal)

Rico Arnold, WR (transfer portal)

Utah State

Malone Mataele, CB (transfer portal)

Vaughn Mamea, DL (transfer portal)

Devin Dye, S (transfer portal)

Reggie Foster, RB (transfer portal)

Adam Tomczyk, DL (transfer portal)

Siaosi Lauhingoa, DL (transfer portal)

68 Ventures Bowl | South Alabama vs. Eastern Michigan

South Alabama has managed to keep a rather intact roster, with only four departures. Eastern Michigan's loss of a quarterback, two tight ends and a wide receiver could hurt their offense.

South Alabama

Dallas Gamble, CB (transfer portal)

Nathan Rawlins-Kibonge, EDGE (transfer portal)

Gavin Forsha, LB (transfer portal)

Caullin Lacy, WR (transfer portal)

Eastern Michigan

Austin Smith, QB (transfer portal)

Andreas Paaske, TE (transfer portal)

Mikah Coleman, DL (transfer portal)

Zack Conti, OL (transfer portal)

Alex Merritt, DL (transfer portal)

CJ Horton, TE (transfer portal)

Javon Swinton, WR (transfer portal)

SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl | Utah vs. Northwestern

The Utah Utes will look like an almost entirely new team next season, having lost a whopping 15 players. Bryson Barnes had a couple of hot weeks at QB, but he's also on his way out.

Utah

JaTravis Broughton, CB (transfer portal)

Mikey Matthews, WR (transfer portal)

Jocelyn Malaska, CB (transfer portal)

Owen Chambliss, LB (transfer portal)

Hayden Erickson, OT (transfer portal)

Bryson Barnes, QB (transfer portal)

Mack Howard, QB (transfer portal)

Darrien Stewart, S (transfer portal)

Bleu Stewart, S (transfer portal)

Justin Medlock, LB (transfer portal)

Makai Cope, WR (transfer portal)

Nate Johnson, QB (transfer portal)

Faybian Marks, CB (transfer portal)

Kenzel Lawler, CB (transfer portal)

Jadon Pearson, S (transfer portal)

Northwestern

Josh Priebe, iOL (transfer portal)

Cole Freeman, QB (transfer portal)

Nigel Williams, CB (transfer portal)

Matt Lawson, DL (transfer portal)

Easypost Hawaii Bowl | Coastal Carolina vs. San Jose State

The Chanticleers are losing almost everyone to the transfer portal during this December. San Jose on the other hand, managed to keep its roster.

Coastal Carolina

Jacob Proche, CB (transfer portal)

Evan Crenshaw, P (transfer portal)

Tyson Mobley, WR (transfer portal)

Laurence Sullivan, CB (transfer portal)

Bryson Summers, iOL (transfer portal)

Derrick Maxey, S (transfer portal)

Kaleb Hutchinson, S (transfer portal)

Eli Hillman, S (transfer portal)

Chris Rhone, WR (transfer portal)

Dami’on Thompson, WR (transfer portal)

Bailey Carraway, LB (transfer portal)

Tavyn Jackson, S (transfer portal)

Jared Brown, WR (transfer portal)

Braylon Ryan, EDGE (transfer portal)

Grayson McCall, QB (transfer portal)

CJ Beasley, RB (transfer portal)

Mason Bowers, iOL (transfer portal)

JT Killen, LB (transfer portal)

Jarrett Guest, QB (transfer portal)

Jacob Proche, CB (transfer portal)

Aaron Diggs, S (transfer portal)

Donnell Wilson, OT (transfer portal)

Jahmar Brown, S (transfer portal)

Trey Pinkney, LB (transfer portal)

San Jose State

Fernando Carmona, OT (transfer portal)

Branden Alvarez, WR (transfer portal)

Dominick Mazotti, TE (transfer portal)

Charlie Leota, DL (transfer portal)

Quick Lane Bowl | Bowling Green vs. Minnesota

Athan Kaliakmanis will be leaving the Golden Gophers after only one season as their starter. Backup Drew Viotto will also be on the move.

Bowling Green

Kitione Tau, EDGE (transfer portal)

Nick Mosley, RB (transfer portal)

Andrew Bench, TE (transfer portal)

Jack Sauder, K (transfer portal)

Hayden Timosciek, QB (transfer portal)

Ta’ron Keith, RB (transfer portal)

Taron Keith, RB (transfer portal)

Jalen Huskey, CB (transfer portal)

Deshawn Jones Jr., CB (transfer portal)

Steve Lubischer, S (transfer portal)

Minnesota

Dino Kaliakmanis, WR (transfer portal)

Tyrell Lawrence, iOL (transfer portal)

Drew Viotto, QB (transfer portal)

Marquese Williams, RB (transfer portal)

Max Grand, RB (transfer portal)

Zach Evans, RB (transfer portal)

Jacob Lewis, K (transfer portal)

JJ Guedet, OT (transfer portal)

Athan Kaliakmanis, QB (transfer portal)

Servpro First Responder Bowl | Texas State vs. Rice

The Texas State Bobcats had a breakthrough year, and have reached their first bowl. Considering that, they lost a rather small number of players to other teams.

Texas State

CJ Rogers, QB (transfer portal)

Josh Berry, RB (transfer portal)

Calvin Hill, RB (transfer portal)

Graham Faloona, LB (transfer portal)

Rice

Jordan Dunbar, CB (transfer portal)

Guaranteed Rate Bowl | Kansas vs. UNLV

Kansas was a ranked team at the time this season, and keeping their roster together looks like a good sign for the future.

Kansas

Will Huggins, TE (transfer portal)

Reece Thomas, WR (transfer portal)

Tanaka Scott, WR (transfer portal)

UNLV

Jordyn Morgan, S (transfer portal)

Jordan Jakes, WR (transfer portal)

Courtney Reese, RB (transfer portal)

Isaiah Hackett, CB (transfer portal)

Cameren Jenkins, S (transfer portal)

Military Bowl Presented by GoBowling.com | Virginia Tech vs. Tulane

The Green Wave has had a couple of good seasons, and while this one wasn't as good as the previous one, it is sad to see them part ways with so many players.

Virginia Tech

Chance Black, RB (transfer portal)

Derrick Canteen, CB (transfer portal)

Johnny Dickson, iOL (transfer portal)

Luke Shields, WR (transfer portal)

Da’Wain Lofton, WR (transfer portal)

Daequan Wright, TE (transfer portal)

Bryce Duke, RB (transfer portal)

Nyquee Hawkins, S (transfer portal)

Christian Moss, WR (transfer portal)

Dae’Quan Wright, TE (transfer portal)

J.R. Walker, LB (transfer portal)

Tulane

Corey Platt Jr., LB (transfer portal)

Keith Cooper Jr., DL (transfer portal)

Kai Horton, QB (transfer portal)

Kentrell Webb, CB (transfer portal)

Devean Deal, EDGE (transfer portal)

DJ Douglas, WR (transfer portal)

Carson Haggard, QB (transfer portal)

Chris Brazzell II, WR (transfer portal)

Phat Watts, WR (transfer portal)

Chadwick Bailey, CB (transfer portal)

Alex Bauman, TE (transfer portal)

Kiland Harrison, CB (transfer portal)

Duke’s Mayo Bowl | North Carolina vs. West Virginia

North Carolina

Maye announced three days ago that he would present to the 2024 NFL Draft, ending his Tar Heel career.

Drake Maye, QB (NFL Draft)

Sebastian Cheeks, LB (transfer portal)

Tayon Holloway, CB (transfer portal)

Major Byrd, CB (transfer portal)

Justin Kanyuk, OT (transfer portal)

Russell Tabor, QB (transfer portal)

Tychaun Chapman, WR (transfer portal)

Deuce Caldwell, LB (transfer portal)

George Pettaway, RB (transfer portal)

Don Chapman, S (transfer portal)

Andre Green Jr., WR (transfer portal)

Jalen Brooks, LB (transfer portal)

Cole Maynard, P (transfer portal)

Ryan Coe, K (transfer portal)

Kamari Morales, TE (transfer portal)

Kendrick Bingley-Jones, DL (transfer portal)

Jefferson Boaz, QB (transfer portal)

Elijah Green, RB (transfer portal)

D.J. Jones, S (transfer portal)

West Virginia

Keyshawn Cobb, DB (transfer portal)

Justin Johnson Jr., RB (transfer portal)

James Heard, EDGE (transfer portal)

Danny King, P (transfer portal)

Michael Lockhart, DL (transfer portal)

Andrew Wilson-Lamp, CB (transfer portal)

Hershey McLaurin, S (transfer portal)

Theo Grabill, TE (transfer portal)

Ja’Shaun Poke, WR (transfer portal)

Davis Mallinger, WR (transfer portal)

Christion Stokes, S (transfer portal)

Jeremiah Aaron, WR (transfer portal)

Cortez Braham, WR (transfer portal)

Lance Dixon, S (transfer portal)

DirectTV Holiday Bowl | Louisville vs. USC

The highlight here is certainly Caleb Williams, who's expected to be the first overall pick of the NFL Draft.

Louisville

Kameron Wilson, LB (transfer portal)

Ryheem Craig, EDGE (transfer portal)

Izaiah Reed, OT (transfer portal)

Josh Minkins, S (transfer portal)

Victoine Brown, DL (transfer portal)

Jackson Hamilton, LB (transfer portal)

Marquis Groves-Killebrew, CB (transfer portal)

Yirayah Lanier, DL (transfer portal)

Popeye Williams, EDGE (transfer portal)

Derrick Edwards, CB (transfer portal)

USC

Caleb Williams, QB (NFL Draft)

Brendan Rice, WR (NFL Draft)

Michael Jackson III, WR (transfer portal)

Dejon Benton, DL (transfer portal)

De’jon Benton, DL (transfer portal)

Raleek Brown, WR (transfer portal)

Chris Thompson Jr., LB (transfer portal)

Jude Wolfe, TE (transfer portal)

Darwin Barlow, RB (transfer portal)

Matthew Colombo, RB (transfer portal)

Xamarion Gordon, DB (transfer portal)

Jamar Sekona, DL (transfer portal)

Fabian Ross, CB (transfer portal)

Andrew Milek, iOL (transfer portal)

TaxAct Texas Bowl | Texas A&M vs. Oklahoma State

The amount of transfers out of the Aggies is not surprising, given the fact that they are under a new coach in Mike Elko.

Texas A&M

Deuce Harmon, CB (transfer portal)

Tyreek Chappell, CB (transfer portal)

Fadil Diggs, EDGE (transfer portal)

Chase Bisontis, OT (transfer portal)

Jake Johnson, TE (transfer portal)

Micaiah Overton, DL (transfer portal)

LT Overton, DL (transfer portal)

Jardin Gilbert, S (transfer portal)

James Bailey, iOL (transfer portal)

Walter Nolen, DL (transfer portal)

Jordan Spasojevic-Moko, iOL (transfer portal)

Remington Strickland, iOL (transfer portal)

Evan Stewart, WR (transfer portal)

Max Johnson, QB (transfer portal)

Raymond Cottrell, WR (transfer portal)

Jalen Waddy, LB (transfer portal)

Kent Robinson, CB (transfer portal)

Fernando Garza, TE (transfer portal)

Oklahoma State

Jaden Bray, WR (transfer portal)

Blaine Green, WR (transfer portal)

Gunnar Gundy, QB (transfer portal)

Ricky Lolohea, DL (transfer portal)

Tyrone Webber, OT (transfer portal)

Lardarius Webb Jr., DB (transfer portal)

Jaden Nixon, WR (transfer portal)

Wasabi Fenway Bowl | SMU vs. Boston College

SMU managed to hold on to many offensive pieces, as they move into the ACC next season. The Eagles lost several running backs and a QB.

SMU

Kamryn Farrar, LB (transfer portal)

Dylan Frazier, DL (transfer portal)

Jacob Waller, OT (transfer portal)

Daemian Wimberly, DL (transfer portal)

Nolan Matthews, TE (transfer portal)

Jovoni Borbon, LS (transfer portal)

Stephon Wright, DL (transfer portal)

Boston College

CJ Clinkscales, CB (transfer portal)

Jaden Williams, WR (transfer portal)

Emmett Morehead, QB (transfer portal)

Xavier Coleman, RB (transfer portal)

Cam Barfield, RB (transfer portal)

Joshua Hardy, EDGE (transfer portal)

Patrick Garwo, RB (transfer portal)

Jason Scott, CB (transfer portal)

Shitta Sillah, LB (transfer portal)

Andre Hines Jr., RB (transfer portal)

Josh Hardy, DE (transfer portal)

Alex Washington, S (transfer portal)

Taji Johnson, WR (transfer portal)

Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl | Rutgers vs. Miami (FL)

Tyler Van Dyke has lost the faith of Mario Cristobal and the rest of the coaching staff of the Hurricanes.

Rutgers

Bryce Kissi, WR (transfer portal)

Kamar Missouri, DL (transfer portal)

Mike Ciaffoni, iOL (transfer portal)

Raeden Oliver, QB (transfer portal)

Evan Simon, QB (transfer portal)

Max Patterson, WR (transfer portal)

Carnell Davis, WR (transfer portal)

Rashad Rochelle, WR (transfer portal)

Khayri Banton, CB (transfer portal)

Gavin Rupp, QB (transfer portal)

Miami (FL)

Colbie Young, WR (transfer portal)

Cyrus Moss, EDGE (transfer portal)

Malik Curtis, CB (transfer portal)

Jaleel Skinner, TE (transfer portal)

Chantz Williams, EDGE (transfer portal)

Stone Springman, K (transfer portal)

Dominic Mammarelli, TE (transfer portal)

Frank Ladson, WR (transfer portal)

Corey Flagg Jr., LB (transfer portal)

Jahfari Harvey, DL (transfer portal)

Tyler Van Dyke, QB (transfer portal)

Don Chaney Jr., RB (transfer portal)

Tyler Lassiter, EDGE (transfer portal)

William Hawkins IV, WR (transfer portal)

Pop-Tarts Bowl | NC State vs. Kansas State

Will Howard is leaving K-State and he's one of the hottest QBs in the transfer portal.

NC State

Payton Wilson, LB (NFL Draft)

Cecil Powell, S (transfer portal)

Jaleel Davis, OT (transfer portal)

Michael Allen, RB (transfer portal)

Jordan Houston, RB (transfer portal)

Darius Edmundson, S (transfer portal)

Joshua Crabtree, WR (transfer portal)

Lyndon Cooper, OL (transfer portal)

Terrell Timmons Jr., WR (transfer portal)

C.J. Clark, DL (transfer portal)

Torren Wright, LB (transfer portal)

MJ Morris, QB (transfer portal)

Jakeen Harris, S (transfer portal)

Cedd Seabrough, TE (transfer portal)

Nate Evans, CB (transfer portal)

Porter Rooks, WR (transfer portal)

Anthony Smith, WR (transfer portal)

Chris Toudle, WR (transfer portal)

Daejuan Thompson, LB (transfer portal)

Kansas State

Xavier Loyd, WR (transfer portal)

RJ Garcia II, WR (transfer portal)

Nate Matlack, EDGE (transfer portal)

Adryan Lara, QB (transfer portal)

Anthony Frias, RB (transfer portal)

Jordan Perry, LB (transfer portal)

Christian Moore, RB (transfer portal)

Jordan Wright, CB (transfer portal)

Collin Dunn, LB (transfer portal)

Trey Engram, RB (transfer portal)

Wesley Watson, WR (transfer portal)

Will Lee III, CB (transfer portal)

Will Howard, QB (transfer portal)

Treshaun Ward, RB (transfer portal)

Kobe Savage, S (transfer portal)'

Valero Alamo Bowl | Arizona vs. Oklahoma

At one point the Sooners and Dillon Gabriel looked like CFP contendants. Now he's on his way to Eugene, Oregon to be with Dan Lanning and the Ducks.

Arizona

Cruz Rushing, S (transfer portal)

Orin Patu, EDGE (transfer portal)

Manny Moss, CB (transfer portal)

Jason Harris, EDGE (transfer portal)

Ammon Allen, LB (transfer portal)

Isaiah Taylor, S (transfer portal)

Canyon Moses, CB (transfer portal)

Stevie Rocker, RB (transfer portal)

Oklahoma

Kelvin Gilliam, EDGE (transfer portal)

Savion Byrd, iOL (transfer portal)

Dillon Gabriel, QB (transfer portal)

Reggie Grimes II, EDGE (transfer portal)

Nate Anderson, OT (transfer portal)

Marcus Major, RB (transfer portal)

Daylan Smothers, RB (transfer portal)

Key Lawrence, S (transfer portal)

Jason Llewellyn, TE (transfer portal)

Tawee Walker, RB (transfer portal)

D.J. Graham II, WR (transfer portal)

Marcus Hicks, OT (transfer portal)

Cayden Green, iOL (transfer portal)

TaxSlayer Gator Bowl | Clemson vs. Kentucky

Kentucky twins Destin and Keaten Wade are moving to Colorado due to the transfer portal.

Clemson

Domonique Thomas, RB (transfer portal)

David Ojiegbe, EDGE (transfer portal)

Andrew Mukuba, S (transfer portal)

Toriano Pride Jr., CB (transfer portal)

Sage Ennis, TE (transfer portal)

Beaux Collins, WR (transfer portal)

Mitchell Mayes, OT (transfer portal)

Hunter Helms, QB (transfer portal)

Kentucky

Jordan Dingle, TE (transfer portal)

Kaiya Sheron, QB (transfer portal)

Martez Thrower, LB (transfer portal)

Destin Wade, QB (transfer portal)

Shamar Porter, WR (transfer portal)

Keaten Wade, LB (transfer portal)

Luke Fulton, LB (transfer portal)

JuTahn McClain, RB (transfer portal)

Izayah Cummings, WR (transfer portal)

Jamarius Dinkins, DL (transfer portal)

Grant Bingham, OL (transfer portal)

Dekel Crowdus, WR (transfer portal)

Jalen Geiger, CB (transfer portal)

Elijah Reed, CB (transfer portal)

Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl | Oregon State vs. Notre Dame

Between missing Sam Hartman to the NFL Draft and several WRs to the portal, the Fighting Irish look weak. However, the Beavers also lost their starting QB to the portal.

Oregon State

Easton Mascarenas, LB (transfer portal)

Akili Arnold, S (transfer portal)

Jack Velling, TE (transfer portal)

Jermod McCoy, CB (transfer portal)

Aidan Chiles, QB (transfer portal)

DJ Uiagalelei, QB (transfer portal)

Jake Overman, TE (transfer portal)

Josh McCormick, K (transfer portal)

Atticus Sappington, K (transfer portal)

Notre Dame

Sam Hartman, QB (NFL Draft)

Antonio Carter II, CB (transfer portal)

Holden Staes, TE (transfer portal)

Braylon James, WR (transfer portal)

Joey Tanona, OT (transfer portal)

Ryan Barnes, DB (transfer portal)

Rico Flores Jr., WR (transfer portal)

Ramon Henderson, CB (transfer portal)

Tobias Merriweather, WR (transfer portal)

Aidan Keanaaina, DL (transfer portal)

NaNa Osafo-Mensah, EDGE (transfer portal)

Zeke Correll, iOL (transfer portal)

Chris Tyree, RB (transfer portal)

Michael Carmody, OT (transfer portal)

AutoZone Liberty Bowl | Memphis vs. Iowa State

Memphis is losing former three-star prospect Tevin Carter to the portal alongside other seven names. The Cyclones lost 13 players so far.

Memphis

Hydeen Barlow, Dl (transfer portal)

Makylan Pounders, OT (transfer portal)

Meonta Kimbrough, DL (transfer portal)

Zy Brockington, DL (transfer portal)

Davion Carter, iOL (transfer portal)

Seth Morgan, K (transfer portal)

Spencer Rich, LB (transfer portal)

Tevin Carter, QB (transfer portal)

Tre Wright, CB (transfer portal)

Iowa State

Markel McLaurin, DB (transfer portal)

Darrell Simmons, iOL (transfer portal)

Kaden Sutton, DL (transfer portal)

Terrell Crosby, ATH (transfer portal)

Myles Norwood, CB (transfer portal)

JJ Jean-Louis, LB (transfer portal)

Eli Sanders, RB (transfer portal)

Treyveon McGee, S (transfer portal)

Quaron Adams, WR (transfer portal)

Carston Marshall, LB (transfer portal)

Jefferson Adam, EDGE (transfer portal)

Cartevious Norton, RB (transfer portal)

Deshawn Hanika, TE (transfer portal)

Greg Gaines, WR (transfer portal)

Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic | Missouri vs. Ohio State

Here the most obvious and glaring departure is Kyle McCord, who despite leading the Buckeyes to an 11-1 regular season was sent on his way by Ryan Day.

Missouri

Demariyon Houston, WR (transfer portal)

DJ Wesolak, EDGE (transfer portal)

D.J. Wesolak, LB (transfer portal)

Carmycah Glass, LB (transfer portal)

Xavier Simmons, LB (transfer portal)

Valen Erickson, OT (transfer portal)

Max Whisner, TE (transfer portal)

Dameon Wilson, LB (transfer portal)

Dylan Laible, QB (transfer portal)

Ma’Kyi Lee, OT (transfer portal)

Ohio State

Joe Royer, TE (transfer portal)

Chip Trayanum, RB (transfer portal)

Jyaire Brown, CB (transfer portal)

Omari Abor, EDGE (transfer portal)

Ryan Turner, CB (transfer portal)

Parker Lewis, K (transfer portal)

Reid Carrico, LB (transfer portal)

Jakob James, OT (transfer portal)

Kyle McCord, QB (transfer portal)

Evan Pryor, RB (transfer portal)

Kye Stokes, S (transfer portal)

Julian Fleming, WR (transfer portal)

Aramoni Rhone, WR (transfer portal)

Victor Cutler Jr., iOL (transfer portal)

Cameron Martinez, S (transfer portal)

Connor Cmiel, WR (transfer portal)

Will Harton, RB (transfer portal)

Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl | Ole Miss vs. Penn State

It is commendable to see Penn State keep so many players, and it could help them compete next year. It is surprising to see Ole Miss lose so many players, after a rather good season.

Ole Miss

Cedric Melton, OT (transfer portal)

Reginald Hughes, EDGE (transfer portal)

Demarko Williams, S (transfer portal)

Isheem Young, DB (transfer portal)

Caden Costa, K (transfer portal)

Rayf Vinson, S (transfer portal)

Kyirin Heath, TE (transfer portal)

Jayvontay Conner, TE (transfer portal)

Bralon Brown, WR (transfer portal)

JJ Henry, WR (transfer portal)

Jeremiah Dillon, WR (transfer portal)

Penn State

Jace Tutty, CB (transfer portal)

Alex Bacchetta, P (transfer portal)

Christian Driver, S (transfer portal)

TransPerfect Music City Bowl | Auburn vs. Maryland

Maryland and Auburn both had mediocre years by their standards, so in this case, parting ways with their players could be for the best.

Auburn

Marquise Gilbert, S (transfer portal)

Tyler Fromm, TE (transfer portal)

Stephen Sings, EDGE (transfer portal)

Omari Kelly, WR (transfer portal)

Jyaire Shorter, WR (transfer portal)

Malcolm Johnson Jr., WR (transfer portal)

Stephen Johnson, DL (transfer portal)

Enyce Sledge, DL (transfer portal)

Austin Auberry, CB (transfer portal)

Maryland

Gavin Gibson, CB (transfer portal)

Corey Coley Jr., CB (transfer portal)

Ja’Kavion Nonar, OT (transfer portal)

Rico Walker, TE (transfer portal)

Jaishawn Barham, LB (transfer portal)

Corey Dyches, TE (transfer portal)

Tamarcus Cooley, DB (transfer portal)

Kobi Thomas, LB (transfer portal)

Riyad Wilmot, EDGE (transfer portal)

Ramon Brown, RB (transfer portal)

Tamarcus Cooley, CB (transfer portal)

Capital One Orange Bowl | Georgia vs. Florida State

Jordan Travis's injury prevented him from playing the final leg of the season. Questions remain regarding Brock Bowers and Ladd McConkey's availability for this bowl with Georgia.

Georgia

Mateen Ibirogba, DL (transfer portal)

Mekhi Mews, LB (transfer portal)

EJ Lightsey, LB (transfer portal)

Xavian Sorey, LB (transfer portal)

Nyland Green, CB (transfer portal)

Jared Zirkel, K (transfer portal)

Jonathan Jefferson, DL (transfer portal)

CJ Madden, EDGE (transfer portal)

Austin Blaske, OT (transfer portal)

Jackson Meeks, WR (transfer portal)

Brock Vandagriff, QB (transfer portal)

Darris Smith, EDGE (transfer portal)

Smoke Bouie, CB (transfer portal)

Yazeed Haynes, WR (transfer portal)

Aliou Bah, OL (transfer portal)

Marvin Jones Jr., EDGE (transfer portal)

Logan Johnson, WR (transfer portal)

Florida State

Thomas Shrader, iOL (transfer portal)

Jordan Travis (Injury)

Bless Harris, OT (transfer portal)

Patrick Payton, EDGE (transfer portal)

Ayobami Tifase, DL (transfer portal)

Daughtry Richardson, OL (transfer portal)

Qae’Shon Sapp, OL (transfer portal)

Dylan Brown-Turner, LB (transfer portal)

CJ Campbell, RB (transfer portal)

Preston Daniel, TE (transfer portal)

Markeston Douglas, TE (transfer portal)

AJ Duffy, QB (transfer portal)

Colin King, OT (transfer portal)

Winston Wright, WR (transfer portal)

Dylan Brown, DL (transfer portal)

Malcolm Ray, DL (transfer portal)

Tyler Keltner, K (transfer portal)

Rodney Hill, RB (transfer portal)

DJ Lundy, LB (transfer portal)

Dwayne Wells Jr., DB (transfer portal)

Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl | Toledo vs. Wyoming

Both Toledo and Wyoming did a good job of retaining their talent. Each school lost five players only to the transfer portal.

Toledo

Jaret Frantz, WR (transfer portal)

Vinny Sciury, iOL (transfer portal)

Dequan Finn, QB (transfer portal)

Micah Kelly, RB (transfer portal)

Jonathon Batzke, P (transfer portal)

Wyoming

Keelan Cox, EDGE (transfer portal)

Kolbey Taylor, CB (transfer portal)

DQ James, RB (transfer portal)

Brady Hultman, LB (transfer portal)

Chase Locke, WR (transfer portal)

ReliaQuest Bowl | Wisconsin vs. LSU

Questions remain regarding the possibility of Jayden Daniels playing one more game for LSU. The Heisman winner hasn't taken a decision yet regarding the ReliaQuest Bowl.

Wisconsin

Keane Bessert, LS (transfer portal)

Trey Wedig, OT (transfer portal)

Jordan Mayer, EDGE (transfer portal)

Amaun Williams, CB (transfer portal)

Skyler Bell, WR (transfer portal)

Chimere Dike, WR (transfer portal)

Dylan Barrett, OL (transfer portal)

Myles Burkett, QB (transfer portal)

Keontez Lewis, WR (transfer portal)

Markus Allen, WR (transfer portal)

Jordan Turner, LB (transfer portal)

LSU

Marlon Martinez, OL (transfer portal)

Quency Wiggins, DL (transfer portal)

Jackson McGohan, TE (transfer portal)

Tavion Faulk, QB (transfer portal)

Laterrance Welch, CB (transfer portal)

Tre Bradford, RB (transfer portal)

Armoni Goodwin, RB (transfer portal)

Bryce Langston, DT (transfer portal)

Corren Norman, RB (transfer portal)

VRBO Fiesta Bowl | Liberty vs. Oregon

Dillon Gabriel's arrival has surely marked the end of Ty Thompson's time at Oregon who's leaving in search of playing time. More importantly, Ducks fans should know Bo Nix is suiting up one last time for this bowl.

Liberty

Kendy Charles, DL (transfer portal)

Jaylon Jimmerson, S (transfer portal)

Tysheik Galloway, DL (transfer portal)

Bryan Whitehead, DL (transfer portal)

Amari Williams, EDGE (transfer portal)

Jordan Norwood, LB (transfer portal)

Johnathan Bennett, QB (transfer portal)

Aakil Washington, LB (transfer portal)

Preston Hodge, CB (transfer portal)

Oregon

Ty Thompson, QB (transfer portal)

Tevita Pome’e, DL (transfer portal)

Von Reames, WR (transfer portal)

Trikweze Bidges, S (transfer portal)

Bryan Addison, DB (transfer portal)

Josh Delgado, WR (transfer portal)

Kris Hutson, WR (transfer portal)

Ashton Cozart, WR (transfer portal)

Daymon David, S (transfer portal)

Rose Bowl Game Presented by Prudential (CFP Semifinal) | Alabama vs. Michigan

The most interesting one here is Tyler Buchner moving out back to Notre Dame as a lacrosse player. His football career never panned out.

Alabama

Isaiah Hastings, DL (transfer portal)

Ja’Corey Brooks, WR (transfer portal)

Tyler Buchner, QB (transfer portal)

Thaiu Jones-Bell, WR (transfer portal)

Anquin Barnes, DL (transfer portal)

Michigan

CJ Stokes, RB (transfer portal)

Allstate Sugar Bowl (CFP Semifinal) | Texas vs. Washington

Maalik Murphy's departure signals that the Longhorns will move forward with Arch Manning as their backup for the time being.

Texas

Isaiah Neyor, WR (transfer portal)

Larry Turner-Gooden, DB (transfer portal)

Casey Cain, WR (transfer portal)

B.J. Allen Jr., S (transfer portal)

Sawyer Goram-Welch, OL (transfer portal)

Jalen Catalon, S (transfer portal)

Xavion Brice, S (transfer portal)

Maalik Murphy, QB (transfer portal)

Washington

Vincent Nunley, S (transfer portal)

James Smith, CB (transfer portal)

Dylan Morris, QB (transfer portal)

