Florida State Football Transfer Portal Tracker 2023-24: List of all Seminoles players who've entered the transfer portal

Florida State's roster is rapidly getting smaller after their exclusion from the College Football Playoff. According to the Seminoles, a few players hoping to start over elsewhere have entered the portal before the offseason.

Even though many players have formally registered on the portal, more Seminoles players are anticipated to choose in the next few days. This article will look at Florida State players who have officially entered the NCAA transfer portal.

Florida State Players in Transfer Portal 2023-24

A.J. Duffy, quarterback

Throughout his time at Florida State, A.J. Duffy has had difficulty holding down a position in the quarterback rotation. In the Seminoles' depth chart, he was notably behind true freshman Brock Glenn, who started the ACC Championship game and was only listed as a third-string QB after Jordan Travis's injury.

Winston Wright Jr., wide receiver

Winston Wright Jr. arrived in Tallahassee ahead of the 2023 season after two successful years at West Virginia. The wide receiver sustained an injury during the preseason and couldn't be part of the Seminoles' season. He is now looking to revive his college career elsewhere.

Bless Harris, offensive lineman

Bless Harris is undoubtedly a talented lineman but couldn't live up to his potential at Florida State due to persistent injuries. He has only started one game for the Seminoles in the last two seasons. He wants to use his last season of eligibility for a career resurgence.

Ayobami Tifase, defensive lineman

Ayobami Tifase was a true freshman for Florida State in the 2022 college football season. He participated in three games this season against Southern Miss, Syracuse and North Alabama. With evident talent, the defensive lineman is looking to get opportunities elsewhere.

Qae'shon Sapp, offensive lineman

Qae'shon Sapp arrived in Tallahassee this year after transferring from Georgia State. However, the offensive lineman couldn't make any appearance for the Seminoles this season, which has prompted an immediate exit plan. Sapp is looking to use his remaining three years of eligibility.

C.J. Campbell, running back

C.J. Campbell didn't get playing time this season, which prompted his decision to leave Tallahassee. His notable involvement this season was against Alabama State, where he scored a 70-yard touchdown. He is looking to get a better opportunity elsewhere ahead of 2024.

Thomas Shrader, offensive lineman

Thomas Shrader appeared in nine games this season despite dealing with injuries. However, the offensive lineman is not okay with the backup role he is getting at Florida State. He is seeking an opportunity for a more prominent role in the 2024 college football season.