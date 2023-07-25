When did Colorado leave the Big 12? $70 million left behind with an urge to join the Pac-12

Recent reports have indicated that Colorado will depart the Pac-12 and will not wait for the conference to finalize its new media deal as planned. The university will be dramatically returning to the Big 12, the conference it previously left in 2011.

The decision, which has yet to be officially announced, is said to have been influenced by the university's top donors. The group of donors has reportedly threatened to withdraw their financial support of all kinds in both athletics and academics if the school decides to stay in the Pac-12.

While a load of reactions has negated the latest development within the Buffaloes program, it appears to be the right move for the university financially. The decision to leave the Big 12 in 2011 has resulted in a substantial financial loss for the university.

Colorado's huge financial loss in the Pac-12

According to a recent study conducted by SicEm365's Sam Bradshaw, the Buffaloes have allegedly missed out on generating a revenue of at least $70 million since their departure from the Big 12. This is obviously enough reason to proceed with their Pac-12 exit plan.

Sam Bradshaw @Baylor_S11 Why would Colorado wait longer for the Pac 12 to present a deal? They lost nearly 70M vs what Big 12 schools made since leaving in 2010. They left less than a week before FOX & ESPN presented a good deal to the Big 12.

Bradshaw's analysis provides a comprehensive breakdown, revealing an unfavorable situation for the Buffaloes. The Pac-12's revenue payouts fell short of initial expectations, while the Big 12, during the past decade, boasted robust TV deals that contributed to their financial stability.

Since Colorado realigned, the Big 12 has paid more money to its teams almost every year than the Pac-12. The only exception where the Pac-12 distributed more money than the Big 12 was the 2015-2016 academic year, with a meager difference of $1,152.

Time for the Buffs to flip to the Big 12?

Colorado vs. Washington

With the Pac-12 struggling to secure a new media deal, it's evidently time for Colorado to jump ship. The university has been at the center of the Big 12 expansion plan over the last couple of months. This is very much due to the hiring of Deion Sanders as football head coach.

However, exiting the Pac-12 won't come without some disadvantages for the Buffs. With the number of participants in the College Football Playoffs increasing to 12, the university has a better chance in the Pac-12.

Nonetheless, at a time when decisions in college sports are hugely influenced by the financial incentives that come along, it's safe to say Colorado's time at the Big 12 is over. The world sports is anticipating the official decision of the Buffaloes in the coming weeks.

