When is Early Signing Day in college football 2023?

Early Signing Day is the result of the various transitions that CFB has gone through over the years of its existence. This change now allows high school football athletes more control and consideration over their future at the collegiate level. It also builds up a sense of hype for the recruitment process.

In a traditional sense, college football recruits usually make their commitments to a particular team on National Signing Day which takes place in February. But now, with Early Signing Day, players who have already made up their minds about committing to a particular team can enroll early. They can sign their National Letter of Intent. So, when is the Early Signing Day this year?

When is Early Signing Day in 2023?

The Early Signing Day usually occurs in December after the regular season and conference championship games come to an end. This year, it is scheduled to take place on December 20. Recruits who decide to sign their NLIs early will be enrolling for the spring semester and put their recruitment process behind them.

This not only helps them start their collegiate journey faster but it also helps them make their athletic and academic preparations for the journey that lies ahead.

Furthermore, it helps the program and its coaching staff build a more comprehensive relationship with the new talents. It also allows them to assess the skills of the new recruiting class, and build upon it.

The National Signing Day on the other hand is scheduled to take place from February 7 to April 1, 2024, for Division I athletes. For Division II, the athletes have a longer window starting from February 7 to August 1, 2024.

What are the dates for the NCAA football transfer portal?

The NCAA transfer portal has already begun its activities for 2024. It began its operations on December 4 and will continue up until January 2, 2024. And with the new NIL rules and regulations in place, one can expect to see a lot of shuffling during this cycle.

When can football players enter the transfer portal?

For the winter transfer portal, players can start entering their names after the College Football Playoff teams are announced. Graduate transfers are an exception as they can enter the portal at any given time and do not have to wait for the cycle.

Currently, some of the notable players in the transfer portal include Ohio State QB Kyle McCord, UCLA QB Dante Moore, Oklahoma QB Dillon Gabriel, and Washington State QB Cameron Ward, among others.