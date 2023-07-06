When does the Florida doc "Swamp Kings" release on Netflix? Urban Meyer, Tim Tebow, Aaron Hernandez's BTS and more Gators' explored

"Swamp Kings" is a Netflix documentary surrounding the 2006-2009 Florida Gators football team. It will be released in late August. The national championship team had an eclectic mix of personalities.

With the likes of quarterback Tim Tebow, tight end Aaron Hernandez and head coach Urban Meyer, just to name a few, documenting their journey is certainly interesting to many.

But what do we know about the upcoming "Swamp Kings" documentary? Let's dive into some of the things we know about the Florida Gators documentary.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Swamp Kings' release date

The "Swamp Kings" documentary is part of the Untold Vol. 3 series. These episodes will be released on August 23. There will also be an episode based around Johnny Manziel this season.

Barstool Florida @UFBarstool Per an email Brandon Siler posted on his instagram Per an email Brandon Siler posted on his instagram 👇 https://t.co/UxQtY9dFGD

Swamp Kings' cast

According to IMDb, there are five people listed under the cast section. Quarterback Tim Tebow, safety Major Wright, linebacker Brandon Spikes, linebacker Brandon Siler and safety Ahmad Black.

If those are the only interviews given, that would be a little disappointing because including head coach Urban Meyer or athletic director Jeremy Foley could provide a different perspective.

With the many personalities on the field, it would be great to have found someone off the field to discuss things as well. It still is technically possible, but they will not receive a credit on the documentary as of this writing.

Florida Gators documentary trailer

At this time, there is no official trailer for the Florida Gators "Swamp Kings" documentary. That is expected to be released shortly though as there are less than eight weeks until the production is released.

How good were the 2006-2009 Florida Gators?

That four-year span of Florida Gators football was the best in their program's history. The Gators have won three national championships, and two of them (2006, 2008) were in that span.

We have discussed some of the top players on the field for them at the time, and they finished going 48-6, including 3-1 in bowl games.

In three of the four seasons, the Gators would reach the number-one ranked program in college football at one point in the year. In 2009, they would just miss going for a third national championship as they ended up being the third-ranked team.

This team was one of the greatest teams in college football history with sustained winning behind their Heisman Trophy quarterback Tim Tebow leading the way to the best overall team since the 2000 Miami Hurricanes.

Poll : 0 votes