When is Johnny Manziel's 'Untold' Netflix doc releasing? 3 talking points from Johnny Football's teaser, explored

Johnny Manziel was one of the biggest college football stars to come out of the Texas A&M program. He was the first freshman to ever win the Heisman Trophy and was selected with the 22nd pick in the 2014 NFL draft by the Cleveland Browns.

Netflix will release a documentary from "UNTOLD Vol. 3" on Aug. 1. Manziel's episode will be second in the release order and will be available on Aug. 8

What are some topics the documentary needs to talk about?

Johnny Manziel's controversies on and off the field

One thing about Johnny Manziel, there were many conversations about his activities on and off the field. He was charged and arrested for three misdemeanors before even beginning his collegiate career.

However, his issues continued.

Manziel was dismissed from the Manning Passing Academy after oversleeping. He also needed treatment for multiple issues. His agent, Drew Rosenhaus, fired him as a client, which was the first time in Rosenhaus' career he did so. And Nike ending their sponsorship with him.

It got to the point that his father was so worried that he told ESPN that he was hoping his son wouldn't die from his drug usage:

"He's a druggie. It's not a secret that he's a druggie. Hopefully, he doesn't die before he comes to his senses. I mean, I hate to say it, but I hope he goes to jail. I mean, that would be the best place for him. I'm doing my job, and I'm going to move on. If I have to bury him, I'll bury him."

The off-field issues may be difficult to approach, but they give the audience an in-depth look at the former superstar quarterback.

His divorce

Divorces happen all the time, and Johnny Manziel had one. He was engaged to model Bre Tiesi in 2017. The two married in March 2018 but finalized their divorce three years later. It would be interesting if they got Tiesi to discuss Manziel at that time or if they do more than just gloss over it as his superstar lifestyle.

Playing quarterback for non-NFL leagues

Johnny Manziel only played 15 games in his NFL career from 2014-15. However, that does not mean he never played again. He played in the Spring League in 2018, Canadian Football League in 2018, Alliance of American Football in 2019 and the Fan Controlled Football League in 2021-22.

This will be interesting to discuss his abilities under center and not being able to return to the NFL due to his reckless abandonments.

