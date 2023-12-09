When is Heisman Trophy Ceremony Tonight?: Start time, TV channel, odds, finalists for 2023 award presentation

The wait is over. The 89th Heisman Trophy Ceremony is finally here. ESPN's Chris Fowler will host the show. This will be ESPN's 30th year hosting the ceremony. Fowler will be joined by reporters Marty Smith and Holly Rowe, along with former Heisman winners Tim Tebow, Andre Ware, Desmond Howard, and Robert Griffin III.

The four finalists, Jayden Daniels (LSU), Bo Nix (Oregon), Michael Penix Jr. (Washington), and Marvin Harrison Jr. (Ohio), will be in the spotlight tonight. Moreover, voting has already been concluded as the players eagerly hold their breaths.

What time is the Heisman trophy presentation tonight?

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Date: December 9

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV Broadcast: ESPN, fuboTV

Location: New York

Where is the Heisman trophy ceremony held?

This is the third consecutive year that the ceremony is being held in The Appel Room. The Greek amphitheater, with a backdrop of Manhattan and Central Park, offers the audience a great view and ambiance.

Appel Room

Who is the Heisman Trophy favorite in 2023?

All four finalists have played their hearts out for their respective teams this season. However, LSU QB Jayden Daniels leads the race as the favorite. The signal-caller has thrown for 3,812 passing yards, 40 touchdowns, and three interceptions this year.

Interestingly, not only did he impress everyone with his passing, he was one of the best runners on the team. Jayden recorded 1,134 rushing yards for 135 carries and ten touchdowns. He is ranked No.1 in ESPN's quarterback rating with a 95.7 score. And despite his team not making the playoffs, Daniels has been named SEC Offensive Player of the Year and was awarded the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm honor.

AP Player of the Year Jayden Daniels

Moreover, he was declared AP College Football Player of the Year on Dec.7, which made his case stronger as the favorite. FanDuel sportsbook also has Daniels as the favorite for the Heisman Trophy at -1500.

Based on odds, Michael Penix Jr. is the second favorite at +1200, followed by Bo Nix at +2500.