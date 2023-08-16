When Johnny Manziel entered a popular Vegas nightclub in a blonde wig and fake mustache

Johnny Manziel's NFL career was short but exciting in its own way. Johnny Football always had mischief up his sleeves. If you've forgotten, perhaps this example will remind you of Manziel's insanely hilarious lifestyle.

Back in January, Johnny Manziel made the headlines not because of a mind-blowing pass he threw or of tearing through the opponent's defense to score a rushing touchdown. He was on the news because he had weirdly decided to wear a blind wig and fake mustache to a Las Vegas nightclub.

But what could've inspired such a weird form of disguise? Further, what was the influence behind the decision to introduce himself to the club's staff and patrons as “Billy?”

Some people found Manziel's incognito look hilarious. As Johnny was known for partying and drinking, this came as no surprise.

Apart from this, Manziel's commitment to his NFL career was questioned. He was suspended by his club, the Cleveland Browns, for substance abuse. He'd only been reinstated a couple of days prior to the Las Vegas club appearance.

How did Johnny Manziel react to the news?

When asked, although Manziel never denied nor confirmed the reports, they did damage his reputation and standing with the Browns. The club released him after the 2016 season, and his NFL career fizzled out.

His sojourn in the CFL didn't go so well as he was shown the door less than two years post joining. Further, he could not shine in alternative leagues like the Alliance of American Football and the FCF.

Had things been different, Johnny Manziel could have had a great career in the NFL.