When was the last time Florida State beat Georgia Tech? Breaking down Head-to-head rivalry, stats and more

Florida State and Georgia Tech are two bitter rivals that have competed nearly 30 times over the past 80 years. Georgia Tech was dominant early in the rivalry, but recent years have seen Florida State swing things back in its favor. The Seminoles now have a winning record against the Yellow Jackets. The two teams play again on August 24th, 2024.

When was the last time Florida State beat Georgia Tech?

The Seminoles won their last matchup against Georgia Tech in 2022, which was played in Florida. It was a dominant 41-16 victory for the Seminoles.

Florida State vs Georgia Tech Head-to-Head

The Seminoles and Yellow Jackets competed for the first time in 1952. They have played a total of 27 times to date. The Seminoles have a winning record of 15 wins, 11 losses, and 1 tie.

Florida State's last 10 games versus Georgia Tech

The last 10 games between these teams date back to December, 2001. In those matchups, the Seminoles have the edge, winning 6 of the 10 games.

#1 October 29th, 2022

The last game between these two teams was a home game for Florida. The Seminoles won by a score of 41-16.

#2 September 12th, 2020

The Seminoles and Yellow Jackets played in an early-season game in 2020. This time, Georgia Tech won by a score of 16-13.

#3 October 24th, 2015

Five years earlier, Georgia Tech was once again the winning team, this time by a score of 22-16.

#4 December 6th, 2014

The Seminoles was in the winning column in 2014. They won a game against Georgia Tech in early December by a score of 37-35.

#5 December 1st, 2012

Almost exactly two years earlier, the Seminoles won against the Yellow Jackets. This time the game was much lower-scoring and finished with a final score of 21-15.

#6 October 10th, 2009

Three years earlier, Florida State hosted Georgia Tech in what turned out to be a huge offensive game for both teams. This time, Georgia Tech came out ahead, winning 49-44.

#7 November 1st, 2008

In 2008, the Seminoles lost to the Yellow Jackets 31-28 in Georgia.

#8 September 13th, 2003

It was five years between matchups between these two things, but in 2003, the Seminoles won a close 14-13 game.

#9 November 9th 2002

A year earlier, the Seminoles won a game against Georgia Tech by a score of 21–13.

#10 December 1st, 2001

The 10th most recent game between these teams was another win for the Seminoles. They won 28-17 in Georgia.

