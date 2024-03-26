When is LSU pro day? 5 standout players to watch out at Tigers' training facility

As the 2024 NFL draft is about a month away, it is time for the LSU Pro Day. With players opting out of the NFL scouting combine and waiting for the pro day to perform and showcase their abilities, this is the chance for some Tigers to control their draft stock and showcase for NFL scouts. Let's take a deeper dive into the LSU Pro Day and some players to watch.

When is the 2024 LSU Pro Day?

The 2024 LSU Pro Day is one of the more exciting pro days in college football and will be taking place on Wednesday, March 27. It will be one of seven different pro days going on as the Big 12 Pro Day (offensive skill positions and DBs), Mississippi, Pittsburgh, Tennessee, Wake Forest and Washington State also host theirs as well.

LSU Players to Watch For

#1 Jayden Daniels (QB)

2024 is one of the top quarterback draft classes, and the 2023 Heisman Trophy winner Jayden Daniels is going to have eyes on him. He opted out of measurements and working out during the NFL combine, so this is the chance for evaluators to see how he does in person.

Last season, Daniels was 236 of 327 (72.2%) for 3,812 yards with 40 touchdown passes to four interceptions while rushing 135 times for 1,134 yards (8.4 yards per carry) with 10 rushing touchdowns. Daniels is an elite quarterback prospect and should be viewed as such entering the LSU Pro Day.

#2 Jordan Jefferson (DL)

A five-year senior, Jordan Jefferson, is someone who could climb up the draft boards after spending his first four seasons with West Virginia and transferring to LSU before the 2023 season. With a 6-foot-4 frame, it will be difficult to overlook him. Jefferson had 36 total tackles with 2.5 sacks and a forced fumble last year and should be trending in the right direction ahead of the NFL draft.

#3 Malik Nabers (WR)

Malik Nabers is in the discussion for the top wide receiver in the entire 2024 NFL draft, and it makes a lot of sense with back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons. Last year, he finished with 89 receptions for 1,569 yards (17.6 yards per catch) with 14 touchdown catches.

Nabers has been doing incredibly well and is a bit undersized at six feet, but he has incredible route running and should be able to use his speed to join a good team.

#4 Brian Thomas Jr. (WR)

Wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. had one amazing season and is entering the draft, so people are looking to see if he is a top-five wide receiver in the draft class. Last season, he had 68 catches for 1,177 yards (17.3 yards per reception) with 17 touchdown receptions. Before this season, he had never posted more than 31 catches, 361 yards or five touchdown grabs.

With glaring speed, Brian Thomas needs to prove he is better than a WR2 as he was with the Tigers.

#5 Maason Smith (DL)

Defensive lineman Maason Smith will be an interesting player to watch on this Pro Day. He missed all of the 2022 season and did not have spectacular numbers, with 27 tackles and 2.5 sacks in 2023. He will be one of the top defensive linemen in the draft, so what he does and looks like here is critical for his future.

