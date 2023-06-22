When is the new NCAA football game coming out? EA Sports lawsuit, delay in release, and the latest updates explored

When EA Sports discontinued the release of the NCAA football game in 2014, many fans of college football were left with broken hearts. Since the first release of the game in 1993, it provided an avenue for college football fans to create their own fantasy world of college football.

All of this stopped in 2014 when legal issues surrounding the use of athletes’ names, images, and likeness came up. With the issues unsolved, EA put an end to its annual release of the fans’ favorite game. And fans have had to endure almost a decade without the annual instalment of the game.

However, in February 2021, a ray of hope appeared when EA Sports made the announcement that the NCAA football game is going to make a comeback. The announcement warmed the heart of every lover of the sport and those who’ve hoped and waited so long for the game to come back.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

When to expect the release of the new NCAA football game?

As heartwarming as the news of the game’s release was, it still put fans in a bit of unease as the exact time of its release is unknown. The initial plan of the company was to release the game in the summer of 2023.

However, in order to ensure the highest level of quality and user experience, the release date has been pushed forward to a yet undisclosed date in the summer of 2024.

When it is released, the new game is expected to possess some novel features and improvements from its 2014 predecessor. The most important novel update, perhaps, would be the new addition of the precise names, images, and likenesses of active players.

Before 2021, college football players could not earn from their names, images, and likeness because of an NCAA rule banning amateur athletes from earning. This rule, however, has undergone a change in 2021 that now allows college athletes to earn from their names, images, and likeness.

The nostalgic feeling of having back the good old NCAA football game, along with new features of modern gameplay, has heightened the anticipation of the game’s release. It is easily one of the most anticipated games right now.

The game is unlikely to be compatible with old-generation consoles like the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. However, it will be available on consoles like the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S.

Poll : 0 votes