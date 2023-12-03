When does the playoff committee release rankings? Time, channel for final CFP selection show in 2023

The College Football Playoff rankings will be announced soon, and the four teams vying for the national championship will be revealed. With eight teams competing for four spots, there will be some healthy debate regarding which teams do not make the CFP.

This is going to be interesting, as today's decisions are going to impact the next month of college football, so let's discuss everything you need to know.

When are the College Football Playoff rankings released?

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Date: Sunday, December 3

Start Time: Noon ET

The College Football Playoff ranking is set to be released on Sunday at noon Eastern. This will also be the final ranking, meaning the top four teams will be in the playoff. With eight teams fighting for those four spots, a few fanbases are going to be upset, but that is the nature of a ranking system in general.

How to watch the CFP selection show

The CFP selection show will air on ESPN at noon Eastern and give us the order of the teams in the CFP through the committee's eyes. This will make it clear whether a team is competing for the national championship or a regular bowl game.

Which of the top four college football teams can make the playoffs?

The Michigan Wolverines and Washington Huskies seem to be playoff-bound after winning their respective conference championship games yesterday, and they were ranked inside the top three to remain undefeated.

The team that has been a hot topic in terms of whether they should get into the College Football Playoff is the Florida State Seminoles. They were fourth in last week's rankings and defeated the Louisville Cardinals to remain undefeated and win the ACC Championship Game.

In the history of the College Football Playoff, no undefeated Power Five conference champion has missed the playoff. So a call on their future will be interesting to know.

The fourth team is a toss-up between the Georgia Bulldogs, Alabama Crimson Tide and Texas Longhorns. Alabama and Texas won their respective conference championships, but they also played against each other, with the Longhorns winning by double digits earlier in the regular season.

So the expected four teams in order should be the Michigan Wolverines, Washington Huskies, Florida State Seminoles and Texas Longhorns. However, it remains to be seen if we are in for some surprise entries.