When do Texas and Oklahoma join the SEC? Former NCAA National champions ditch the Big 12 expansion plans for a new conference

There are going to be some new faces in the Southeastern Conference (SEC) beginning in 2024 as the Texas Longhorns and the Oklahoma Sooners join the fray.

That means this is the final season of having these teams part of the Big 12 Conference as they move into their new home.

That means that a lot of rivalries that fans have grown accustomed to are going to be no longer happening. However, new incredible matchups with the likes of the LSU Tigers, Alabama Crimson Tide, and Georgia Bulldogs are on the horizon.

Why did the Texas Longhorns and the Oklahoma Sooners decide on changing to the SEC?

The SEC provides more money

College sports are not too difficult to understand when you understand it is a business. With the Texas Longhorns and the Oklahoma Sooners, they were outgrowing the Big 12 and the SEC wants to be the premier conference for college football.

They inked a brand new 10-year rights deal that is worth $3 billion that begins in 2024. That substantial increase in revenue for the programs is enough for Oklahoma and Texas to decide they would pay the exit fee to leave the Big 12 and join the SEC, which was more than happy to have them join.

The saying "money talks" definitely rings true here.

How will the Oklahoma Sooners and the Texas Longhorns do in 2024?

These teams are at two completely different levels as they head to the SEC and have two different outlooks. The Oklahoma Sooners have been struggling since they lost quarterback Caleb Williams and head coach Lincoln Riley to the USC Trojans.

Looking at 2022, the Sooners finished 6-7 (3-6) throughout the season and struggled after starting the season 3-0. Their defense was lacking as they gave up 30 points per game and need to improve in that aspect if they want to play well.

They were able to make a bowl game against the Florida State Seminoles but their offense is incredible but expect a tough introduction to the conference in 2024.

The Texas Longhorns were an outstanding 8-5 (6-3) throughout the 2022 season and should begin to do well with a great core.

They have an outstanding quarterback battle in Quinn Ewers and Arch Manning and this Longhorns are going to be an outstanding program. Expect them to find their way into contention for the conference championship and make the College Football Playoff.

