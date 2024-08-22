When will Cam Ward be drafted? A look at Miami star's eligibility

Cam Ward is in his fifth year in the NCAA, looking to make a splash with his third school, the Miami Hurricanes. Having started at the FCS level with Incarnate World, he first came to national attention when he became the starter for the Pac-12 school, the Washington State Cougars, in 2022.

Trending

After two great years with the Cougars, he transferred to a program that, while not blue-blooded, has a history of being ranked among the top 20 nationally. The 2024 season will decide Cam Ward's draft stock.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ward's athletic eligibility will expire in 2024, and he understands that he must show himself if he wants to continue his career in the professional ranks.

In which round could Cam Ward be drafted?

Anything said in this realm is just wild speculation. 2024 will make or break Cam Ward's draft case. However, if he were to follow a similar performance curve to previous years, most analysts would agree that he's a third-round, maybe fourth-round, pick.

When it was thought he was going to be in the 2024 NFL round, he was projected to go between the 75-125 picks.

It is difficult to ascertain his true value since he comes from a shotgun spread system that relies on volume and getting rid of the ball quickly. However, he has shown some ability to act well under pressure and to be able to look further down the field for the long throw, something necessary if he wants to make the jump into the NFL.

Cam Ward's college career stats

Over four seasons (two in the FBS and two in the FCS), Ward has 13,874 passing yards, with 119 touchdown passes and 30 interceptions. That comes with a mediocre overall record of 25-19, but that is hardly only his fault. He isn't a dual-threat QB, with only 265 rushing yards throughout four seasons.

His best season came in 2021 at the FCS level with Incarnate World, when he threw for 4,648 yards with a whopping 47 touchdown passes but a high of 10 interceptions.

His best season with the Cougars came in 2023, with 3,735 passing yards, 25 touchdown passes and seven interceptions.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Alabama Crimson Tide Fan? Check out the latest Crimson Tide depth chart, schedule, and team roster updates all in one place!