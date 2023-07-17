When will the Georgia football doc, 'Them Dawgs,' air on ESPN? Bulldogs HC Kirby Smart 7-year run, resulting in back-to-back national championships

The Georgia Bulldogs' perfect 15-0 run en route to their second consecutive national championship has been immortalized in a documentary.

A documentary about the 2022 season will air on the SEC Network and ESPN+ on Monday at 7 p.m. Eastern. The documentary will essentially be a sequel to the documentary from last year titled "The Year of the Dawg."

There are many storylines to make this a fascinating watch. This could really give us an insight into a lot of the stories.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Let's take a closer look into Georgia's current roster and see if they will get featured for a third consecutive year with another national championship.

Can the Georgia Bulldogs pull off the three-peat?

The Georgia Bulldogs have been an incredible college football program and have built a dynasty. To do that with the Alabama Crimson Tide in the same conference is outstanding, and coach Kirby Smart has to be applauded there.

However, they have lost a lot of their key pieces going into the season, with quarterback Stetson Bennett, defensive tackle Jalen Carter and offensive tackle Broderick Jones being just some of the talent that has entered the NFL. This feels like it could be a resetting year for the Bulldogs with quarterback Dylan Raiola joining the team in 2024. However, don't tell the Bulldogs or the oddsmakers that.

SEC Network @SECNetwork



𝐓𝐡𝐞𝐦 𝐃𝐚𝐰𝐠𝐬 premieres Monday at 7 ET.



@GeorgiaFootball #GoDawgs A season of perfection𝐓𝐡𝐞𝐦 𝐃𝐚𝐰𝐠𝐬 premieres Monday at 7 ET.

The Georgia Bulldogs are currently the favorites to win the 2024 national championship, and they are the favorites by a pretty large gap. Kirby Smart and his staff have recruited well and created a pipeline, similar to what Alabama has done. Being the national champions, recruits are going to chomp at the bit to go to a winning program that can elevate their games to the NFL.

The state is also a hotbed for college football, so they do not have to have scouts all over trying to convince players to leave their homes to go to Georgia. This year could look a little different, but until someone is able to knock them off their perch, it will be difficult to expect another team to win the College Football Playoff.

Can the Bulldogs become the second program ever to three-peat national championships?

Recommended Video Top 5 NBA players accused of sexual harassment and assault