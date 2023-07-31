"When women cheat, it's always emotional"- Lindsay Shiver’s cheating on her husband, Robert receives severe backlash on Twitter

The news of Lindsay Shiver’s cheating has got many talking, with strong opinions being shared especially on Twitter about the former beauty queen’s affair and her involvement in a plot to kill her husband.

According to one Twitter user’s point of view, women are generally regarded as being more emotional than men, so, it is hard for them to separate emotions from their affairs. Tweeting with their handle, @Underrated_Dom wrote:

“See, when Women cheat it's always emotional, she fell in love with the guy she was having sex with and plotted to kill her husband. Women put emotions and sex over commitment, kids, and family. All because you met someone who is giving you some attention? Sad.”

Many people disagreed with this point of view, however, @nenasdiaries posted a screenshot of a Google search “why Chris Watts killed his girlfriend” and added a caption to provide context:

Another user, @HODLaser, asked sarcastically:

Thats your take, really?

Seeing the kind of reactions their initial tweet generated, @Underrated_Dom saw the need for a rejoinder. He added a clarification:

“Don’t get me wrong men cheat, but at least most of the time they won’t leave or try and off their wives. Most will try to be discreet, women want you to find out or just have you killed. Women are very me me me with 3 kids a pet and a husband under the same roof.”

Lindsay Lindsay Shiver’s cheating regardless, it is never about gender

The users's clarification didn’t generate a better reaction than the initial tweet as it was also deemed misogynistic.

As disappointing as Lindsay Shiver’s cheating and murderous story might make one, it is absolutely bad taste to make it about women. Cheating has no gender, neither does murder. All genders are equally capable of it.