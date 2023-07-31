Did former Auburn cheerleader Lindsay Shiver cheat on Robert Shiver? Uncovering the hidden story behind the murder conspiracy

Former Auburn cheerleader Lindsay Shiver, who has also been a beauty queen, happened to catch headlines for the wrong reasons. She is being charged by the Bahamian police with plotting to kill her husband. The plot was stumbled upon by the police by pure coincidence while investigating another case.

The reason behind this conspiracy remains a big question in everyone’s mind: would she want to kill her husband of 13 years? The answer to the question may be lying in plain sight. In the course of their investigation, the Bahamian police have been able to establish that the former Auburn cheerleader was having an affair.

How did the marriage between former Auburn cheerleader Lindsay Shiver and a football star break down?

Her husband, Robert Shiver, was a college football player who currently holds an executive position in an insurance company in Thomasville, Georgia. The couple, who have three kids together, met while they were both students at Auburn in 2007. They went ahead to exchange marital vows in 2010 and have remained married since.

But according to reports, Robert filed for a divorce after he found out Lindsay was cheating on him with her alleged lover, Terrance Bethel. Bethel, who has also been arrested in connection to the plot, is 28 years old. The plot is said to involve him and one other man, Faron Newbold. The three appeared before a court in Nassau on Friday, Jul. 30, 2023.

At their appearance, the suspects were not made to enter any plea. They are due for another appearance on Oct. 5.

It is not clear yet whether the former Auburn cheerleader devised the plan or was pitched by her lover. According to their social media posts, Robert and Lindsay were quite happily married. He showered her with sweet tributes for their eighth anniversary in 2018. He wrote,

“Happy 8 year anniversary to this amazing woman, wife, and mother of 2 handsome boys…you are extremely strong and have the biggest heart I know. I love you and thank you for blessing me with 8 great years and a lifetime to go.

Robert’s hope of having a lifetime with the former Auburn cheerleader appears to have been truncated as it stands now. His action to get a divorce after the discovery of his wife’s infidelity seems justifiable.

But what could be the justification behind her plot to have him killed? What change could have led the former beauty queen to such a level of desperation? There is probably more than we know presently. Only time will tell.