Who is Lindsay Shiver? Wife who allegedly tried to murder former Auburn CFB star along with her lover in the Bahamas

Lindsay Shiver exploded into the public conscience when news broke that she had been arrested in the Bahamas for conspiring to kill her husband.

Lindsay Shiver is married to former Auburn football snapper Robert Shiver, who played for the team between 2006 and 2008. Afterward, he went pro and was signed by the Atlanta Falcons in 2009, but was cut before the season began.

Lindsay Shiver met Robert when they were both students at Auburn University where she was a cheerleader. According to one of her Instagram posts, they met during a fitness class.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The caption wrote:

“The key to a perfect marriage, is having two imperfect people, who refuse to give up on each other. So thankful for that fitness class 13 years ago that brought us together and all of the love, laughter, and life we have created ever since! I love you babe. Cheers to many more.”

Lindsay has an active social life with numerous posts on her Instagram page showing herself on vacation, on soccer mom duty and playing tennis. She has three children with Robert Shiver and regularly posts pictures with her kids wearing Donald Trump merchandise including hats.

Details about Lindsay Shiver's murder scandal

The whole scandal began with Lindsay Shiver starting an extra-marital affair with a 28-year-old local named Terrance Bethal. The Shivers have a house in Bahamas and Robert discovered the affair between his wife and Bethal.

Robert Shiver then began divorce proceedings and the couple were estranged at the time the incident was uncovered.

Apparently, Lindsay Shiver's conspiracy to kill ex-Auburn player Robert Shiver was stumbled upon by Bahamian police by mistake. The police had set up a sting operation to root out a suspected burglar, but instead uncovered a plot to kill Robert Shiver.

Police raided Grabber's Bar and Grill in Great Guana Cay in the Bahamas and discovered the suspect's mobile phone. When combing through the phone, they found WhatsApp texts between the suspects planning the murder.

A third suspect, Faron Newbold who is thought to be the hitman was also arrested in connection to the plot. They were then taken down to Nassau, Bahama's capital and arraigned in court.

Although at first appearance they were not required to enter a plea, the matter will continue in court on October 5, 2023.