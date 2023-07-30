News came out in the early hours of Sunday that Lindsay Shiver, the wife of former college football star Robert Shiver, has been arrested in The Bahamas. She's been accused of conspiring with her Bahamian lover and a hitman to kill her husband.

Lindsay and Robert share three children. The two first met at a fitness class at Auburn University in August 2007. In 2020, Lindsay posted pictures of them together on Instagram with the caption:

“The key to a perfect marriage, is having two imperfect people, who refuse to give up on each other.” So thankful for that fitness class 13 years ago that brought us together and all of the love, laughter, and life we have created ever since! I love you babe 😘 Cheers to many more"

Robert was then a long snapper for the Auburn football team, while Lindsay was a cheerleader at the university. Prior to meeting Robert Shiver, Lindsay was selected as Miss Houston County in 2005 and secured the second position in the National Peanut Festival pageant.

Robert was reportedly in the process of filing a divorce before the Bahamas police unearthed the murder plan by his wife and some accomplices. This was after learning about Lindsay's romantic relationship with a 28-year-old Bahamian, Terrance Bethel.

After getting cut by the Atlanta Falcons in the NFL in 2009, Robert Shiver moved to the corporate world. He is the current executive vice president of Senior Life Insurance Company in Thomasville, Georgia.

The discovery of Lindsay Shiver's murder plan

The way the Bahamian Police discovered the murder plan appears quite dramatic. During their investigation of a break-in at a bar in Guana Cay, the police allegedly discovered WhatsApp messages on a suspect's phone that outlined the plan to commit murder.

The ownership of the phone was not immediately ascertainable by the police. Subsequently, Terrance Bethel, 28, who was identified by the police as Lindsay Shiver's lover, and a hitman, Faron Newbold, were both arrested in connection with the incident.

According to a local news outlet familiar with the case, Robert and Lindsay Shiver own a house in The Bahamas. The house of the couple is reportedly situated close to the area where Lindsay is believed to have encountered her alleged Bahamian lover, Bethel.

Lindsay embarked on the murder plan with her lover and the hitman after learning about Robert's divorce plan. However, the Bahamian police's accidental discovery foiled the plan. Allegedly, Lindsay Shiver is said to have paid a hitman to carry out the murder.

After their arrest by the police, Lindsay, Bethel and Newbold were taken from Guana to the country's capital, Nassau. On Friday, the three appeared in court before the acting chief magistrate, Roberto Reckley, to commence their murder-attempt trial.

They were not required to enter a plea at that time, as reported by a Bahamian local news outlet. They will be held in jail until October 5, when they once again appear in court.