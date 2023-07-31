In Photos: Ex-Auburn cheerleader Lindsay Shiver's Instagram reveals lavish Bahamas vacations and cheerful life in Georgia amid conspiracy charges

Ex-Auburn cheerleader Lindsay Shiver has been arrested by the police in the Bahamas for allegedly plotting the murder of her husband, Robert Shiver.

Robert played as a deep snapper for the Auburn football team from 2006 to 2008 and is currently working as the executive vice president of Senior Life Insurance Company.

However, even amidst the homicide conundrum, Lindsay Shiver did not disappoint her Instagram followers. Let's dive into photos of the charismatic life that the ex-Auburn cheerleader displayed:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Picture credits: Lindsay Shiver Instagram

Picture credits: Lindsay Shiver Instagram

Ex-Auburn cheerleader Lindsay Shiver, husband Robert Shiver and family (Picture credits: Lindsay Shiver Instagram)

(Picture credits: Lindsay Shiver, Instagram)

(Picture credits: Lindsay Shiver Instagram)

(Picture credits: Lindsay Shiver, Instagram)

As seen, ex-Auburn cheerleader Lindsay Shiver was no stranger to the hustle and bustle of a glamorous life. Although, her life through the spectacles of Instagram looked like a healthy family of five, sleeping on a bed of roses. Who knew the rose prickles would come and bite the family on their vacation in the Bahamas.

From an Ex-Auburn cheerleader, Lindsay Shiver would see herself in court for an attempt to murder

Robert Shiver and Family (Picture credits: Lindsay Shiver, Instagram)

Lindsay is a former Miss Houston County. She was taken into custody after her plan with two men, one an alleged lover and the other named Faron. The three conspirators were arrested in Abaco, Bahamas, and later transported to Nassau.

The 36-year-old Georgia woman was caught after Bahama's police, accidentally, stumbled upon her scheme to kill her husband, a former Auburn Tiger. The police were actually investigating a different case when they came across the atrocious act.

Presumably, Robert Shiver had also earlier filed for divorce after the news of Lindsay's affair with Terrance Bethal came to light. Lindsay and Robert met in a fitness class at Auburn University and, years later, turned into a family of five.

Who knew the outcome of the plot, if the police did not stumble upon the conspiracy? In a Facebook post from their anniversary in 2018, Robert Shiver wrote:

"Happy 8-year anniversary to this amazing woman, wife, and mother of 2 handsome boys. You are extremely strong and have the biggest heart I know. I love you and thank you for blessing me with 8 great years and a lifetime to go."