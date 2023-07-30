Who is Robert Shiver? How did his wife Lindsay Shiver plot a master plan to kill the former Auburn star?

Plot to kill former college football star, Robert Shiver has recently been uncovered. Police arrested Shivers’ wife, Lindsay on allegations of plotting to kill her husband. Since the news broke, questions have been asked about who Robert Shiver is and where he played college football.

Robert Shiver attended and played football for the Auburn University Tigers. He was a long snapper from 2006 to 2009. Going undrafted in the 2009 NFL draft, Shiver was signed by the Atlanta Falcons as a free agent.

However, his career in the NFL didn’t quite take off as he was cut by the Falcons before the season even started.

How Lindsay Shiver plotted to kill her husband, Robert Shiver

Robert Shiver met his wife, Lindsay, in 2007 at Auburn University during a fitness class. Lindsay was Miss Houston County in 2005 and finished second in the National Peanut Festival pageant.

Lindsay’s plot to have her husband killed was discovered by the Bahamian Police while they were investigating an entirely different case. The police were carrying out a search on the phone of a suspected burglar when they discovered texts detailing the plot.

Two other men were arrested in connection with the case. They are Terrance Bethel, who is alleged to be Lindsay’s lover, and Faron Newbold, the alleged hitman.

Robert Shiver has been estranged with his wife for a while and sources close to the couple confirm that he is in the process of getting a divorce. Shiver started the process after finding out that Lindsay is romantically involved with the 28-year-old Bethel.

Lindsay allegedly contacted a hitman to carry out the hit on her husband. However, before the hit could be carried out, the plot was uncovered by the police. The suspects were all moved to the Bahamian capital, Nassau after their apprehension.

They made a court appearance on Friday, Jul. 28, but were not mandated to enter a plea. They are due to appear again in court on Oct. 5.

We could not establish at the moment, the point at which things started to go sour between Robert and Lindsay, but it seems the going was still good as recently as 2020 when wrote a romantic Instagram caption to celebrate the remembrance of their meeting.

She wrote:

“So thankful for that fitness class 13 years ago that brought us together and all of the love, laughter, and life we have created ever since! I love you, babe. Cheers to many more.”