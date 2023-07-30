Wife of former Auburn star Robert Shiver gets arrested for hiring Hitman to kill him: Reports

Former Auburn football snapper Robert Shiver's wife, Lindsay Shiver, was arrested in connection with a plot to kill him by hiring a hitman together with her lover in the Caribbean.

Robert's wife, Lindsay, was crowned Miss Houston in 2005, and they met while attending Auburn University together.

Apparently, the police were investigating a totally different case unrelated to Lindsay Shiver when they discovered her plot to kill her husband alongside two others.

36-year-old Lindsay is married to Robert, although they are estranged. The plot involved Terrance Bethel, Lindsay's 28-year-old romantic partner, and a supposed hitman called Faron Newbold.

The police were on the tail of a suspected burglar in Grabber's Bar and Grill, located in Great Guana Cay, Bahamas. They searched the phone of the suspect and found numerous WhatsApp texts detailing the plot to kill Robert Shiver.

Robert Shiver owns a house in the Bahamas, where the incident took place, and had filed for divorce after finding out about his wife's infidelity with Terrance Bethel, whom she met on the island.

It is alleged that the hitman hired by the two romantically involved partners is Faron Newbold. Although it is yet unclear whose phone was recovered during the sting operation at the bar in Guana.

After being arrested, Lindsay Shiver and her co-conspirators were transported to Nassau. They appeared in a Nassau court on Friday, but at that stage of the trial, they were not required to enter a plea.

The case will go back to court on October 5, 2023.

Shutdown Man @ShutdownMan Here’s former AU Longsnapper, Robert Shiver. It’s being reported that his wife allegedly has been working on a plot to put a hit out on him. That’s a shocker! twitter.com/WarBlogle/stat…

Robert Shiver and Lindsay's Auburn background

Robert Shiver was a long snapper for Auburn from 2006–2008. According to Lindsay Shiver's Instagram account, the couple met during a fitness class when they were at Auburn University together.

The caption to one of her posts states,

““The key to a perfect marriage, is having two imperfect people, who refuse to give up on each other. So thankful for that fitness class 13 years ago that brought us together and all of the love, laughter, and life we have created ever since! I love you babe. Cheers to many more.”

Robert Shiver was signed by the Atlanta Falcons as a free agent after leaving the Auburn Tigers in 2009, although he was cut before the season began. He is currently listed as an executive vice president at an insurance company in Georgia.