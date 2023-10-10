ESPN's College GameDay has maintained its status as the most cherished pre-game show in college football. Since its debut on ESPN in 1987, the show has garnered a massive following across the United States and has become a staple of the college football weekend.

College GameDay has already traveled to six college campuses to cover top games this season. This weekend, the show will continue its tradition by embarking on another trip for live coverage of an elite college football game in Week 7 of the 2033 college football season.

Here are the show's details, including location, schedule and more.

College GameDay Week 7 location

College GameDay will be broadcast from Seattle next weekend, an official announcement by ESPN reveals. The show will be in town before the highly anticipated matchup between No. 7 Washington and No. 8 Oregon, featuring the two top-ranked teams in the conference.

The game stands out as the sole matchup between top-10 teams featured on the schedule for the upcoming week. GameDay returns to Seattle since 2016 when the Huskies hosted the USC Trojans in what was their only loss in that season.

College GameDay Schedule for Week 7

College GameDay for Week 7 of the 2023 college football season will follow its regular schedule. The show is set to begin at 9 a.m. Eastern Time and conclude around noon, with the final predictions being shared. ESPN will provide additional details in the upcoming days.

Fans have multiple options to watch the show. It will be broadcast on television through ESPN. For those who prefer to stream, ESPN+ will cover the game. Viewers can also access the show via Fubo TV, which includes ESPN as part of its channel lineup.

Details of the Oregon-Washington rivalry

Also known as the “Border War” or “Cascade Clash,” the rivalry between Oregon and Washington is the most keenly contested in college football. It’s one of the most frequently contested matchups in NCAA Division I FBS history, with a rich history of games dating back to 1900.

The rivalry is fueled by the proximity between the states of Washington and Oregon and the closeness of the campuses of the two universities. The respective campuses in Eugene and Seattle are approximately 285 miles (460 km) apart when traveling via Interstate 5.

The two teams have met 114 times, and Washington currently leads the series with 61-48-5. Notably, both teams will move to the Big Ten after this season.