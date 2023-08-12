Where did Deion Sanders play college football? Exploring the college career of 1989's 5th overall pick in the NFL draft 

Before adopting the nickname 'Coach Prime,' Deion Sanders was known as 'Prime Time,' and he certainly entertained way back when he was a highly promising Florida State prospect.

Sanders was recruited from North Fort Myers High School to Florida State University. He excelled as a football player and also played baseball and ran track.

He was the nation's best punt returner in 1988 and was awarded the Jim Thorpe Award, given to the best defensive back in the country.

Sanders was a two-time consensus All-American during his years starring for the Seminoles and is one of the greatest-ever college football cornerbacks.

One of his best-ever games came in a blowout win against Tulsa which the Seminoles won 76-14. Deion Sanders starred and scored the program's only third-ever 100-yard touchdown.

The Fort Lauderdale News examined his sensational performance.

"Sanders intercepted a [Steve] Gage pass at the goal line early in the fourth quarter and raced a school-record 100 yards to score," reported the Fort Lauderdale News. "It was a well-deserved touchdown because Sanders, a freshman, had returned punts 37 and 34 yards to set up scores earlier."

Sanders was all-action all the time, and he once ran track between two baseball games. The extraordinary display happened on May 1987, and the Tallahassee Democrat couldn't get enough of him.

"Deion Sanders showed up at Sarge Frye Field, played an afternoon game against Southern Mississippi and then cooled out for a couple of hours. At 7:05 he threw on a track jersey, jogged about 100 yards over to Weems Baskin Track and ran on FSU's 400-meter relay team."

Sanders led the Seminoles to the Sugar Bowl in 1989 against Auburn when he stole an intercept in the game's last minutes.

His real passion was football, and he was picked No. 5 overall in the 1989 draft by the Atlanta Falcons.

Deion Sanders' extraordinary career

Sanders holds the unique distinction of being the only player to have ever appeared in both a Super Bowl and a World Series. He appeared in both stages for the San Francisco 49ers and Atlanta Braves.

Sanders also won the Super Bowl in consecutive years for two different teams. In 1994, he won it with the San Fransisco 49ers and again when he switched to the Dallas Cowboys in 1995.

Deion Sanders' career went from strength to strength, from college to the NFL and MLB. He was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame and the Pro Football Hall of Fame.