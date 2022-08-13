"This thing is becoming a free for all" - Deion Sanders questions quality of NFL Hall of Fame

Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders is not happy with the current standards of HoF inductees. A two-time Super Bowl champion, Sanders believes the honor of getting inducted into the HoF is unlike a decade ago. This is mainly due to the increasing number of players getting on the ballot each year.

Being enshrined in the HoF is one of the greatest achievements an individual player can receive and only a very small percentage of players make it. However, some, like Sanders, think too many are getting the nod.

In the wake of last weekend's Pro Football Hall of Fame ceremony, Sanders spoke to Well Off Media and said that the recognition is "becoming a free for all."

Expressing his thoughts on the issue, he said the following:

"The Hall of Fame ain't the Hall of Fame no more. I love it, I respect it, I admire it. I think all the guys who are inducted are definitely deserving, but it needs to be a different color jacket. My jacket's gotta be a different color."

He went on to say that the HoF should only be for the "game changers" in the sport, rather than for anyone who had a good career:

“It’s people who changed the game. That’s what the Hall of Fame is, a game changer. Not, ‘I played good, I had a good run, I gave you 3-4 good years.’ No, dog. Game changers."

He also thinks the Hall of Fame should adopt a tier system to separate the true greats of the game:

“There needs to be a starting 11, there needs to be an upper room. My head doesn’t belong with some of these other heads that’s in the Hall of Fame."

He added:

"What do they call it, the bust? I call it the head. Put my head up where it’s supposed to be. I’m sorry, I’m saying what you’re all thinking, and a lot of Hall of Famers are thinking the same thing. This is becoming a free for all now.”

Sanders is a six-time All-Pro, eight-time Pro Bowler and former Defensive Player of the Year. He is not alone in his criticism of the recent HoF selection

Deion Sanders' scathing remarks sheds light on weak 2022 Hall of Fame selections

NFL Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony

Hall of Fame selections are processed by a 49-man committee that is allowed to induct between four and eight players each year. The 2022 ceremony took place in Canton last weekend and quickly became a topic of discussion among fans.

The 2022 edition included offensive tackle Tony Boselli, wide receiver Cliff Branch, safety LeRoy Butler, official Art McNally, and linebacker Sam Mills. There was also defensive lineman Richard Seymour, coach Dick Vermeil and defensive lineman Bryant Young.

Pro Football Hall of Fame @ProFootballHOF 𝐖𝐀𝐓𝐂𝐇: The moment Dick Vermeil saw his Hall of Fame bust for the first time. 𝐖𝐀𝐓𝐂𝐇: The moment Dick Vermeil saw his Hall of Fame bust for the first time. https://t.co/vucsK3yRLN

Fans weren't too impressed with the class of 2022, with many labeling it a pretty weak lineup compared to previous years.

Doug Buffone @BuffoneDoug @NFLHateMemes @BradBiggs Peanut Tillman has essentially the same rating as Mark Carrier on the Pro Football Reference Hall of Fame monitor. I suppose it’s hard to properly rate corners, but Tillman only made 2 pro bowls. That’s extremely weak. @NFLHateMemes @BradBiggs Peanut Tillman has essentially the same rating as Mark Carrier on the Pro Football Reference Hall of Fame monitor. I suppose it’s hard to properly rate corners, but Tillman only made 2 pro bowls. That’s extremely weak.

$JayMazuma @JayCapodecina Pro Football Hall of Fame 2022 Class is weak #ijs Pro Football Hall of Fame 2022 Class is weak #ijs

While the recent take on the HoFs is arguably accurate, the debate over a weak lineup is quite common across sports. Comparing athletes is always a tricky business. This only gets more difficult when those athletes retire and the game evolves.

