"Worst class in decades" - NFL fans left divided over latest entrants into Pro Football Hall of Fame

Some NFL fans think this year's Pro Football Hall of Fame class is not as good as it should be.

Being elected into the Hall of Fame is a dream that every single player has when they first start out their NFL careers. For some, that dream is obtainable, and for others, their careers, for whatever reason, are over in a flash.

Those at the top of their positions and who have maintained a high level for years are rewarded with a spot in Canton. Those enshrined this year include Dick Vermeil, Cliff Branch, Bryant Young, Tony Boselli, Art McNally, Richard Seymour, Sam Mills and LeRoy Butler.

With a number of fans upset, one fan even went as far as to say it was the worst Hall of Fame class in decades.

"Worst class in decades."

EZ-Eddie @EddieGR81 @b_sanch_76 @ProFootballHOF That's no lie I know people will defend the class but Deion Sanders was right it shouldn't be the Hall of very good and thats what this class is

. @WahDonka @ProFootballHOF How does tasker not get in over this

Anthony Morton @TGM_1989 @ProFootballHOF @zvaughn2712 as per our Fletcher discussion. If you're putting Sam Mills in (all due respect) the Fletcher gets in. More Interceptions, More sacks, and has more solo tackles than Mills has combined tackles. 774 more combined.

OWEN @superbowlxxvi @ProFootballHOF The voters must sit in the room for 15 hours should have to explain themselves 🤮🤮🙄🤦🏼‍♂️🤦🏼‍♂️

While some were less than impressed with the newest members of the Hall of Fame, others were happy with those selected.

John Butler @Saintjohnbutler @ProFootballHOF Lookin' good Sam Mills! Now we have to get Swilling in there with you and Rickey.

NFL season will be kicking off soon with teams set to stake their claim

The new league season is just around the corner.

The Hall of Fame game kickstarts the new football season. Teams will now start their preseason games this coming week, which means that the proper stuff is a month away.

Scott Hanson @ScottHanson 5 Sundays from right now, we'll be rocking & rolling on NFL RedZone!

Who's ready??



Who’s ready?? 5 Sundays from right now, we’ll be rocking & rolling on NFL RedZone! Who’s ready??

This year's Hall of Fame game saw the Jacksonville Jaguars play the Las Vegas Raiders with Josh McDaniels' team winning 27-11. This coming weekend, the other 30 NFL teams will kickoff their preseason games as we edge ever closer to the start of the season.

While starters will largely see next to no action, third and fourth string players will get their chance to impress their coaching staff.

We saw rookie Raiders running back Zamir White make the most of the opportunities he got during the Hall of Fame game. He rushed for 52 yards on 11 carries as he looks to make a case for being Josh Jacobs' backup in 2022.

The long, ardious offseason grind is nearly over and even though it is not the real stuff, NFL football is back and the excitement is growing at a radical pace.

