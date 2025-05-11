New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr announced his retirement on Saturday, ending an 11-season NFL career due to a right shoulder injury.
Carr spent nine seasons with the Raiders, where he led the franchise in career passing yards, touchdowns and completions. He signed with the Saints in 2023 and started for two seasons.
Where did Derek Carr go to college?
Four-time Pro Bowler Derek Carr played quarterback for the Fresno State Bulldogs from 2009 to 2013.
Carr enrolled early in January 2009 and took part in spring practice. Carr appeared in five games as a true freshman that fall before redshirting the 2010 season.
He became the Bulldogs’ starting quarterback in 2011 and held the role through his senior year. In his first season as a starter, Carr threw for 3,544 yards and 26 touchdowns and earned second-team All-WAC honors.
Derek Carr's college stats
Derek Carr’s production increased in 2012. He was named Mountain West Offensive Player of the Year after completing 67.3% of his passes for 4,104 yards and 37 touchdowns. Carr also set a single-season Mountain West record for passing yards and was a unanimous first-team All-Mountain West selection.
- As a senior in 2013, Carr led the FBS in total offense, passing yards (5,083), passing yards per game and touchdown passes (50).
- The QB completed 68.9 percent of his throws and threw eight interceptions.
- He repeated as Mountain West Offensive Player of the Year and became the fourth quarterback in FBS history to record at least 5,000 yards and 50 touchdowns in a single season.
- His 50 touchdown passes tied for the fourth-most in FBS single-season history.
Carr was awarded the 2013 Sammy Baugh Award as the nation’s top collegiate passer and finished eighth in Heisman Trophy voting.
Derek Carr's college record
Carr set 27 school records and 21 Mountain West records. He is one of two players in Fresno State history to earn conference offensive player of the year honors in consecutive seasons.
Carr finished his college career with 12,843 passing yards and 113 touchdowns, ranking among the FBS all-time leaders in both categories.
In addition to his on-field performance, Carr was named a National Football Foundation National Scholar-Athlete and earned a spot on the 2013 Capital One Academic All-America second team.
Carr completed his degree in recreation administration and leisure services management in December 2013.
Former Fresno State QB played in the 2014 Senior Bowl and was selected No. 36 by the Oakland Raiders in the second round of the 2014 NFL draft.
