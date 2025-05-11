Maxx Crosby sends 3-word message as ex-Raiders teammate Derek Carr retires from NFL

Derek Carr's retirement from the NFL on Saturday caught many by surprise. Nonetheless, many of Carr's former teammates have sent the quarterback well wishes as he closes the door on his football career.

Only hours after Carr's retirement was announced, Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby posted a special message for the QB on his Instagram story. Crosby shared a picture of Carr leading the Raiders onto the field before a game, which the signal-caller reposted on his IG story.

"Congrats On Retirement," Crosby wrote on the picture.

Image via derekcarrqb Instagram

The Raiders took Crosby in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL draft, with the No. 106 pick. He has earned four Pro Bowl honors since then.

Carr and Crosby played together for four seasons. While the QB led the team's offense, the DE was a key player on the Raiders' defense.

Carr left the Raiders in 2023 and signed a four-year, $150 million deal with the New Orleans Saints. However, he played only two seasons with the Saints before hanging up his cleats.

Why did Derek Carr retire from the NFL?

NFL: Former New Orleans Saints QB Derek Carr - Source: Imagn

Derek Carr picked up a shoulder injury in March, which required him to have surgery. However, the medical personnel informed the QB that he might miss the entire 2025 season, with no certainty that Carr would be able to return to his best even after surgery.

After a discussion with his wife, Heather, Carr opted to retire.

“Upon reflection of prayer, and in discussion with Heather, I’ve decided to retire from the National Football League,” Carr said in a statement released by the Saints. “For more than 11 years, we have been incredibly blessed, and we are forever grateful and humbled by this experience. It’s difficult to find the right words to express our thanks to all the teammates, coaches, management, ownership, team officials and especially the fans who made this journey so special. Your unwavering support has meant the world to us.”

Across 11 seasons in the NFL, Carr completed 3,765 of 5,785 passes for 41,245 yards with 257 touchdowns and 112 interceptions. He also contributed 956 yards and seven TDs across 169 regular-season games.

