Where did Dillon Gabriel transfer from? Exploring the Sooners QB's journey

Quarterback Dillon Gabriel has been a huge part of the Oklahoma Sooners' incredible run this season. The team has won all seven games played this season and currently leads the Big 12 standings. This has been largely due to the presence of Gabriel running the show at quarterback.

The player is a second-year starter for Oklahoma. In 2022, his first season with the Sooners, the team's performance was underwhelming as they finished with a 6-7 overall record.

It was the team's first season following Lincoln Riley’s departure to USC and Gabriel had large shoes to fill as Caleb Williams' replacement.

Dillon Gabriel transferred to Oklahoma in December 2021 as Williams' replacement after the latter followed coach Riley to USC. He previously played college football for the UCF Knights, committing to them in 2019 after his high school career at Mililani High School in Mililani, Hawaii.

Exploring Dillon Gabriel's college career

Gabriel started his career in 2019 as the backup to Brandon Wimbush. However, he took over as the starter after replacing Wimbush during the first game of the season. He ended the season with 3,653 passing yards for 29 touchdowns as the Knights finished with a 10-3 record.

Gabriel continued to be a key player for the Knights in the 2020 season as he passed for 3,570 yards and 32 touchdowns.

However, his third season wasn't as successful as his first two. He picked up a season-ending injury in a game against Louisville early in the 2021 season, and after missing out the rest of the season, Gabriel announced he was entering the transfer portal late in November.

He committed to Oklahoma in December after initially announcing he was going to join UCLA.

The Sooners struggled in 2022, Gabriel's first season with the team, but the seasoned quarterback still made a considerable impact, accumulating 3,168 passing yards and 25 touchdowns. He had an additional 315 rushing yards and six touchdowns in 12 games for Oklahoma.

With a full season of Big 12 experience in his bag, Dillon Gabriel came into the 2023 season with greater potential than the previous season. In the season opener against Arkansas State, he completed 19 of 22 pass attempts for 308 yards and two touchdowns. He also rushed for a touchdown over 15 yards in two carries.

The player has had at least one touchdown in all the seven games he has started this season. He's poised for another great performance when the Sooners face the Kansas Jayhawks in their Week 9 matchup.