Where Does USC Play football? Looking into LA Memorial Coliseum, one of College Football's most historic venues

The LA Memorial Coliseum holds great significance for the USC Trojans football team, serving as their home stadium since 1923. The venue has played a crucial role in the identity of USC, and countless memories have been forged within its walls. The stadiums and arenas where we experience exhilarating moments are an integral part of our connection to the sports teams we support.

Originally commissioned in 1921 as a tribute to World War I veterans from Los Angeles. By the time it was completed in 1923, hardly could anyone have imagined how integral it would become in the life of the city and people of Los Angeles, and especially, the University of Southern California.

What is LA Memorial Coliseum to USC?

For USC, the Coliseum has been a symbol of triumph, witnessing their success in winning eleven national championships, including seven in the pre-AP era. The Trojans have also participated in 34 bowl games. The venue's historical association with USC's achievements has created an intimidating atmosphere for visiting teams, making the LA Memorial Coliseum one of the most daunting places to play college football.

Apart from playing host to USC home games, the LA Memorial Coliseum has been the venue of some great historical events. Two editions of the summer Olympics were held there in 1932 and 1984. It is slated to host another edition in 2028 bringing the tally to three. Super Bowls I and VII were also held at the Coliseum.

Other sports teams have also used the venue to host their home games in the past. NFL side, Los Angeles Rams played their home games at the Coliseum from 1946 to 1979 and also between 2016 to 2019. MLB side, Los Angeles Dodgers also played their home games at the venue between 1958 to 1961.

The ownership of the Coliseum is shared by the city of Los Angeles, Los Angeles County, and the State of California’s Sixth District Agricultural Association. Its management and operations is the responsibility of the Auxiliary Services Department of USC.

United Airlines obtained rights as the naming sponsor of the playing field of the Coliseum. It has since then been known as the United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

