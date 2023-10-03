Where did Jimbo Fisher play college football? Texas A&M HC's collegiate career explored

Much is known about Jimbo Fisher's rise as a college football coach. But many may not even be aware that the Texas A&M football head coach had a college football playing career. However, Fisher had an interesting player career, winning championships, personal awards and setting school records.

Fisher was born in Clarksburg, West Virginia in 1965. He attended Liberty High School. After high school, he enrolled at Clemson University on a baseball scholarship. However, he transferred to Salem College (now Salem University) to play as a quarterback under head coach Terry Bowden.

Fisher played at Salem under Bowden from 1985 to 1986. He transferred the second time in 1987 to Samford University to play under Bowden after the latter left Salem for Samford. He helped Salem to win the conference championship.

His senior season at Samford was exceptional. He was honored to be named the NCAA Division III National Player of the Year. He passed for 2,394 yards and 34 touchdowns, setting the school record for touchdown passes in a game and total offense in a season. He was inducted into the Samford University Athletic Hall of Dame in 2009.

Jimbo Fisher's coaching sojourn

After leaving college in 1987, Jimbo Fisher played in the Arena Football League for the Chicago Bruisers in 1988. He began his coaching career the same year, working as a graduate assistant under Bowden at Stamford.

Over the next two decades, he held roles as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Auburn, Cincinnati, LSU, and Florida State. He was appointed the Florida State Seminoles head coach in 2010.

He was in charge of the Seminoles for eight seasons. He led the Seminoles to three consecutive ACC championships between 2012 and 2014. He won the divisional title in his first season in charge, winning three more in 2012, 2013, and 2014.

The crowning moment of Fisher's reign at Florida State came when he led the Seminoles to the BCS national championship title in 2013. He left Florida State after the 2017 season, having reached an overall record of 83-23.

He accepted his second head coaching role at Texas A&M in 2018. He has led the Aggies to winning seasons in the five full seasons he's been in charge except the 2022 season. Like his college playing career, Fisher's coaching career is laden with success.