Where did Justin Herbert play college football? Collegiate career of the Chargers’ star QB explored

Justin Herbert has been one of the top quarterbacks in the NFL since he was drafted by the Los Angeles Chargers in 2020. The Eugene, Oregon native was selected as the sixth overall pick during the virtually-held Draft following a successful career in collegiate football.

Herbert had his college football career at Oregon from 2016 to 2019. Committing to playing college football in Oregon was significant for him as he was born and brought up in Eugene. He was also a three-sport star at Sheldon High School in Eugene, Oregon.

Notably, the Ducks were one of the two Football Bowl Subdivision schools that offered him a scholarship. Despite being named in the First Team All-State following his senior year at Sheldon, the other offers he had were from Nevada, Northern Arizona, Portland State and Montana State.

Justin Herbert's college career at Oregon

Justin Herbert started his college football career at Oregon as a backup quarterback in his freshman season behind Dakota Prukop. However, he became the first true freshman at Oregon to start at quarterback since Chris Miller in 1983 against Washington in October 2016.

He played seven games in his freshman year with the Ducks, throwing for 1,936 yards and 19 touchdowns.

Herbert became the starting quarterback in his sophomore season at Oregon under new head coach Willie Taggart. However, he was injured after five games and could only play eight games that season. He threw for 1983 yards and 15 touchdowns in Taggart's new offensive approach.

Entering his junior season, Herbert was considered an early Heisman Trophy candidate, despite the fact that he was being coached by his third different head coach. He also excelled in Mario Cristobal's offensive approach throwing for 3,151 yards and 29 touchdowns in 13 games.

Although he was seen as a high draft pick in 2019, Herbert surprised many by announcing that he would return to Oregon for his senior season. The season turned out to be the most successful of his college career, throwing for 3,471 yards and 32 touchdowns.

Justin Herbert collegiate honors

Due to his academic excellence while at Oregon, Justin Herbert was named to the Pac-12 All-Academic first team in 2017 and 2018. He was also recognized in the Academic All-American first team in 2017, 2018 and 2019.

Herbert won the Williams V. Campbell Trophy, which is also referred to as the "Academic Heisman" in 2019. He was also named the Rose Bowl Offensive MVP in 2020.