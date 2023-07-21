Where is Lane Kiffin's daughter going to college? Taking a closer look at the Ole Miss head coach's personal life

Landry Kiffin is the oldest of Lane Kiffin’s three children. Kiffin and his ex-wife, Layla, have two daughters and a son together. Landry was born in 2005 and has now completed high school.

The 18-year-old is something of a social media influencer with her over 50,000 followers on TikTok, where she shares funny and relatable content. She sometimes features her dad in her content.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Landry is set to start college in the fall of 2023, and her father has announced she will be enrolling at the University of Mississippi.

Kiffin has coached the Ole Miss football team since 2020. The decision for her to study at Ole Miss will definitely help her bond more with her dad.

Although Kiffin and Landry’s mom are divorced, they have raising their children as co-parents. The kids spend a lot of time with Kiffin despite primarily living with their mom. Landry was 10 years old when her parents signed the documents to terminate their marriage.

After then, Kiffin has since moved on and is presently in a relationship with Jennifer Dordano,a real estate agent. She and Kiffin have been in a relationship since 2017, just a year after his divorce. Details of their relationship are mostly private, and it is unknown if the two may tie the knot soon.

Lane Kiffin's other children and personal life

Lane Kiffin’s two other children by Layla are Presley and Knox. Presley was born in 2007 when Kiffin was at the Oakland Raiders. He joined the Raiders as a 32-year-old, the youngest modern NFL head coach at the time. Presley and her sister are a close pair, and she’s quite the TikToker like Landry.

Kiffin’s youngest child is a boy, Knox, who was born in 2009. Kiffin had already left the NFL at this time and was the coach of the Tennesse Volunteers. Knox, now 14 years old, has the greatest chance out of the three to follow in his father’s footsteps and make a career out of football.

Lane Kiffin had followed in his father’s footsteps by becoming a career football professional. His father, Monte Kiffin, was a defensive coordinator in the NFL for a long time. His brother, Chris, also played football in college and is now a defensive line coach for the Cleveland Browns.

Recommended Video Top 5 NBA players accused of domestic violence