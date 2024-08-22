Where does Mack Brown coach now? A look at former Texas coach's career after leaving the Longhorns

Mack Brown is one of the most iconic names in college football and is currently leading the charge at the University of North Carolina. After a legendary run with the Texas Longhorns, where he captured a national title in 2005, Brown returned to Chapel Hill in 2018, reviving the Tar Heels' football program.

His career, which spanned decades and multiple schools, earned him induction into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2018. As Brown returns to UNC for his second stint, fans and analysts will want to see whether his coaching acumen is as sharp as ever.

Where does Mack Brown coach now?

The legendary coach, known for his time at the Texas Longhorns, is now the only active coach in his 70s. In his second stint, he is working his magic at UNC. After great success with the Longhorns, Mack Brown returned to Chapel Hill in 2018 to rejuvenate a program he once led in the 1990s.

The start of his second stint was met with immediate success, as the Tar Heels upset the South Carolina Gamecocks in his first game back, setting the tone for a new era. However, Brown’s team couldn’t latch on to its dream start as the Tar Heels lost six matchups in his first season back, but the UNC coach quickly turned things around.

By 2020, he had led North Carolina to its first major bowl appearance since 1949, earning a spot in the Orange Bowl. Under Brown’s guidance, the Tar Heels have consistently recruited top talent. This includes securing the commitment of Sam Howell in 2018 from Floria State’s claws and developing Drake Maye into a record-breaking quarterback for the Tar Heels before the 2022 season.

2021 saw the Tar Heels ranked ninth in the preseason AP Poll. While the season had its ups and downs, Brown still managed to secure bowl eligibility for the third straight year, highlighted by a clutch comeback victory over a top-10 Wake Forest team.

While UNC lost in Duke's Mayo Bowl, Brown’s recruiting powers didn’t lose their touch, and he signed his second consecutive top-15 recruiting class. In 2022, Mack Brown led the Tar Heels to a 9-1 record after 10 games, clinching the final ACC Coastal Division Championship.

However, the team struggled to maintain momentum, finishing the season with a 9-5 record after losing its final four games, including the ACC championship and the Holiday Bowl.

The 2023 season brought further challenges but also saw Mack Brown making history. After an opening win against South Carolina, he became the first coach in North Carolina’s history to achieve 100 wins at the school and the first FBS coach to notch 100 wins with two different schools.

The Tar Heels started the season strong with a 6-0 record, their best start since Brown’s first tenure in 1997, but once again faltered down the stretch, finishing 8-5 after a loss to West Virginia in the Duke's Mayo Bowl.

Despite not being able to secure big success with the Tar Heels, Brown’s influence on the program remains undeniable, and his legacy continues to grow in Chapel Hill.

