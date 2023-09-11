Where did Mel Tucker go to college? Suspended MSU Coach's collegiate career explored 

The controversy surrounding Michigan State Spartans coach Mel Tucker came to light on Saturday night. Every aspect of the coach's life has been under the microscope since.

Tucker was accused of allegedly sexually harassing a sexual assault survivor named Brenda Tracy, a prominent sexual assault prevention advocate.

As per ESPN, the inquiry into the allegations began several months ago and Mel Tucker has been suspended without pay by Michigan State University.

The victim alleged that Tucker sent her unsolicited gifts and that the coach masturbated without her consent over a phone call. The call took place in April 2022, a claim corroborated by Tucker who insisted that it was consensual.

Tucker has been the Spartans head coach for three years now but before that, he was a college football defensive backs coach at Michigan, Ohio State, and LSU under Nick Saban.

His football journey began at Cleveland Heights High School, Ohio, after which he attended the University of Wisconsin-Madison between 1992 and 1994 where he played defensive back for the Wisconsin Badgers team.

He signed a contract with CFL side Hamilton Tiger-Cats but was cut due to a chickenpox infection during training camp.

Alan Haller, the Michigan State athletic director commented on the situation after suspending Tucker without pay,

"The university's objective has been and remains focused on conducting a fair, thorough and unbiased investigation and allowing the processes to play out."

Tucker's assistant Harlon Barnett will occupy the head coach role on an interim basis while retired former Spartans coach Mark Dantonio will take over the role of associate head coach.

The background behind the Mel Tucker controversy

According to U.S.A. Today, Mel and Brenda met back in 2021 when they were introduced by a mutual friend.

Tracy then educated the Michigan State staff and players on sexual violence and the two continued to socialize when she visited the campus a further three times between 2021 and 2022.

Tucker apparently wrote a letter to the investigating attorney in March this year telling his side of the story:

"Ms Tracy's distortion of our mutually consensual and intimate relationship into allegations of sexual exploitation has really affected me."

Tucker further explained his side of things:

"I am not proud of my judgment and I am having difficulty forgiving myself for getting into this situation, but I did not engage in misconduct in any situation."

An official hearing on October 5 and 6 will shed more light on the allegations against Tucker.

