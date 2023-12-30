The Michigan Wolverines are hard at work practicing at Dignity Health Sports Park in Southern California for the Rose Bowl. Alabama has also been practicing on the same installations in Carson, California. The Wolverines come in as the top-ranked team in the nation after winning the Big Ten without much difficulty. In the process, they defeated both Penn State and Ohio State for a perfect record of 13-0. In their conference championship game, they faced Iowa.

On Wednesday, Jim Harbaugh spoke about his team's preparation, telling the media:

“It’s been good. Guys, they’re really sharp, very energized. It’s all been really good — locked in, focused. I’m not sitting here today saying we’ve done everything and anything that we can because there’s still a week to go. I want that feeling on game day. Everybody’s as confident as they can be and precise in what they’re doing, and that’s what we’re doing. It’s in a good place. We’re just refining it — looking at everything that we can. And we’ll do that right up until game day."

Where is Michigan practicing for the Rose Bowl?

They're working at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California, according to Yahoo Sports. Their rivals, Alabama, have also been using the facilities there, per a report by Sports Illustrated.

Michigan History at the Rose Bowl

The Wolverines haven't had much luck in this game, especially in the 21st century. Despite their losing record of 8-12, they are the third team with the most wins overall in the history of the event.

Year Opponent Score 2007 USC Trojans 32-18 L 2005 Texas Longhorns 38-37 L 2004 USC Trojans 28-14 L 1998 Washington State Cougars 21-16 W 1993 Washington Huskies 38-31 W

What team has won the most Rose Bowls?

The event has been dominated by the USC Trojans, unsurprisingly given the ties between the event and the school. There's a whopping difference between the number of Trojan wins (25) and the number of wins of the second-place team, Ohio State (8-7).

Team Record Latest Win USC 25-9 2017 Ohio State 8-7 2022 Michigan 8-12 1998 Washington 7-7 2001 Stanford 7-6 2016

