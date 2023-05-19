Where's Charlie Strong? Former Texas football coach's career update

Charlie Strong is one of the biggest names in college football in terms of coaches. He is most notably known for his time coaching the Texas Longhorns between 2014 through 2016. Strong made history during that time as he was the first black head coach in the program's history.

This was not his only head coaching opportunity as he continued to coach at the Division I level.

What Happened in Texas?

Charlie Strong was announced as the head coach of Texas to replace Mac Brown. He signed a five-year, $25 million contract and was the first black coach in the program's history. Strong was able to get many top recruiting classes throughout his three seasons with the team.

He failed to post a winning record throughout his run as he finished a combined 16-21 (12-15). The penultimate game was the lowlight of his Longhorn career as they blew a 21-10 lead and lost to Kansas in overtime, 24-21, who only had one win going into the matchup. He was officially fired on November 26, 2016, and was a free agent for a few weeks before he signed with South Florida on December 11.

Charlie Strong has taken up an interesting analyst role

Charlie Strong has had a lot of different titles throughout his illustrious career. Currently, he is in his first season with the Alabama Crimson Tide as a defensive analyst. This is his second stint with the Crimson Tide, so fans will be able to see Strong on the sidelines for the 2023 season in some capacity.

His stint before Alabama was with the Miami Hurricanes where he left after one season of being the co-defensive coordinator and linebackers coach. The reasoning Strong gave was the fact that he was being passed over by the university to be the singular defensive coordinator in their search, which would eventually be filled by Lance Guidry.

