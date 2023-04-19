5 Texas Longhorns players to watch out for in 2023 NFL Draft

The Texas Longhorns' storied history as part of Lone Star state lore was severely damaged in the 2022 NFL draft.

For the first time since 2014, not a single player from the university was selected. It was a low from which they will be seeking to recover.

They get their first chance to correct the wrongs in this year's draft. The 2023 NFL draft brings the Texas Longhorns the opportunity to get some of their players into the NFL.

This time, it is expected to go much better than last year, with some serious caliber in the prospective players. Without further ado, let us have a look at them.

5 Texas Longhorns Players in 2023 NFL draft

#1. Bijan Robinson, RB

Universally regarded as the best running back prospect in this year's draft, there is no doubt that Bijan Robinson will be picked by a team. The only question is who will pick him and where, given that the running back position is so devalued these days. Regardless, there is no question that Robinson will go pretty high.

In 2022 as a junior Robinson played in 12 games for Texas. He ran for a mind-blowing 1,575 yards on 257 attempts for 6.1 yards per carry, with 18 touchdowns and just 2 fumbles. He made 19 receptions for 314 yards. He was the winner of the 2022 Doak Walker Award and finished ninth in Heisman Trophy voting in 2022.

He ranks fourth all-time in program history with 3,410 rushing yards and 41 total touchdowns, 33 of them rushing. Robinson was also a unanimous All-American in 2022, the fourth Longhorn running back to earn the honor, joining James Saxton (1961), Earl Campbell (1977) and Ricky Williams (1997, ‘98).

It would be no surprise to see him go near the top of the first round given his potential. With Austin Ekeler holding out against the Los Angeles Chargers, someone like Bijan Robinson might find an immediate role there.

#2. Moro Ojomo, DL

Moro Ojomo should find a suitor in the 2023 NFL draft. The Texas Longhorns defensive lineman might not go in the top rounds, but there should be a team out there who takes him on.

He is a technical player with a variety of moves. Rather than being someone who could muscle his way out in college football, he has developed techniques that can help him succeed in the NFL. He has excellent upper body and core strength.

Ojomo played 11 games for a total of 337 snaps for the Longhorns. He added 18 tackles, 6 assists, and 19 stops on the defensive line. On the edge as a pass rusher, he tallied 24 total pressures, which included 18 quarterback hurries, one quarterback hit and 5 sacks. With his versatility and attention to smart play, an NFL team should definitely come calling for him.

#3. DeMarvion Overshown, LB

One person who had his heart set on correcting the appalling omission of Texas Longhorns players in the 2022 NFL draft was DeMarvion Overshown. Right after the the last draft was over, he tweeted,

"That will never happen again."

Now, he is doing his best to keep his word. He was selected as a first-team All-Big 12 linebacker by conference coaches and the Associated Press in 2022. He was also a Butkus Award semifinalist in both 2021 and 2022, showcasing his impressive consistency with the Longhorns.

As a pass rusher, he tallied 23 total pressures, which included 15 quarterback hurries, 5 quarterback hits, and 3 sacks in 2022. That showed an improvement from 2021 when he tallied 15 total pressures, which included 9 quarterback hurries, 4 quarterback hits, and 2 sacks.

#4. Keondre Coburn, DL

Keondre Coburn is another Longhorns player who is expected to go near the same time as Ojomno. He played 12 games in 2022 and logged a total of 382 snaps for 12 tackles, 11 assists, and 14 stops. As a pass rusher, he tallied 28 total pressures, which included 22 QB hurries, 2 QB hits, and 4 sacks on the season.

His main strength is blocking against the run. He often requires double teams to stop him, which should be a big bonus in the NFL. He can work as a secondary pass rusher as well, though not as a pure edge given his slowness off the snap. However, his core body strength and physicality ensures that he will be a valuable addition for any team.

#5. Jahleel Billingsley, TE

Jahleel Billingsley transferred to the Texas Longhorns just last season after not getting enough opportunities in Alabama.

He has tremendous speed and agility and can beat linebackers with ease. He is very good at catching away from his body and is a great receiving threat. He should be seen as a bulky receiver rather than a blocker, but at 6'4" and 217 pounds, he will be a handful for anyone.

A team that chooses to use him like Tom Brady used Rob Gronkowski would find a lot of joy with this pick.

Perhaps the New England Patriots can create an effective duo with Mac Jones by drafting him, with both of them having played college football together in Alabama.

