"Where's my trophy in Tuscaloosa?": WVU coach Rich Rodriguez takes a dig at Nick Saban's 6 championships at Alabama

Rich Rodriguez and Nick Saban have ironclad college football legacies. Rodriguez is a two-time Big East Coach of the Year and a pioneer of the no-huddle spread offense. In comparison, Nick Saban is a seven-time national champion, with six of those titles coming as coach of the Alabama Crimson Tide.

While Rodriguez and Saban's CFB careers took contrasting paths, the pair will forever be linked. That's because Rodriguez turned down the Alabama job in December 2006. The Crimson Tide went on to hire Nick Saban in January 2007, and the rest is history.

Speaking to Josh Pate on Wednesday, Rodriguez took a dig at Saban's six chips at Bama.

"I used to always tell the story, where’s my trophy in Tuscaloosa? Where is my statue outside there?" Rodriguez said. "If I had gone there, you probably would not have those six national championships and all that.

"That is what’s so interesting about my journey and how one decision can affect different programs. That's the sport we are in. That is the profession we’re in. I’ve also learned from that too.”

Rodriguez was enjoying his first stint as the coach of West Virginia when he received an offer from the University of Alabama. Rodriguez opted to stay with his alma mater and led the program to another 10-win season. He stayed for one more season before taking his talents to Michigan.

However, Rodriguez struggled to maintain his trademark high standards with the Wolverines. He then spent time with Arizona and Jacksonville State before getting an offer from the Mountaineers to run it back for the foreseeable future.

How did Rich Rodriguez and WVU perform in 2024?

Rich Rodriguez spent the 2024 college football season coaching the Jacksonville State Gamecocks. It was his third full season with the Gamecocks, and they finished with a 9-4 record.

However, on Dec. 11, Rodriguez and the West Virginia Mountaineers agreed to a deal for the iconic coach to return to where it all began. He's now looking to bring back the glory days to Jacksonville State.

The Mountaineers is fresh off a 6-7 campaign. The program posted a 6-6 regular season record before losing to the Memphis Tigers in the 2024 Scooter's Coffee Frisco Bowl. Rodriguez will be tasked with improving the offense, solidifying the defense and playing exciting football.

An important project is underway in West Virginia, and the program has selected a stellar candidate for the task.

