Where did Sam Hartman go to high school? Notre Dame Fighting Irish QB's football career explored

Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback Sam Hartman has been making waves since transferring from the Wake Forest Demon Deacons, where he played for five years.

With his electric displays, Hartman has inserted himself into the Heisman Trophy conversation alongside quarterbacks like USC's Caleb Williams, North Carolina's Drake Maye and Colorado's Shedeur Sanders.

Sam Hartman began his football career at Davidson Day School in South Carolina, where he threw for 6,388 yards resulting and 69 touchdowns and was named first-team all-state.

Then he transferred to Oceanside Collegiate Academy located in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, for his senior year. There, he notched 3,093 passing yards and 29 touchdowns alongside nine rushing touchdowns.

His high school career was captured in the documentary "QB1: Beyond the Lights," which examined his rise to elite prospect.

After five years at Wake Forest, instead of opting for the NFL draft, Sam Hartman opted to spend his last year of eligibility at Notre Dame, and he explained his reasons to the Associated Press:

“This is what you have to do when you go into the league, is come into a new place where there's not a lot of familiar faces.”

Can Sam Hartman win the Heisman?

The Heisman is every college football player's dream, and this season's award will be even more hotly contested with a talented, quarterback-heavy class all geared towards winning it.

Caleb Williams, the current holder, is the favorite to win it and he has started this season like he finished the last. Sam Hartman though has the platform required to push him towards the Heisman with the Notre Dame brand behind him.

After a slow start against N.C. State, he ended the game having completed 15 of 24 passes for 284 yards resulting in four touchdowns to give him a total of ten this season.

After the 45-24 win on Saturday, coach Marcus Freeman was full of praise for his QB.

“The ability for him to just continuously be steady and be positive: ‘We’ll get it fixed. Trust me. We’ll get it fixed, go out there and do our job,’” Freeman said. “Early in game, (he) got hit a couple of times, put one ball on the ground that we recovered. He’s a competitor. He wants to get it fixed. And he did. So there was no panic. He’s a leader.”

Sam Hartman will get the chance to measure himself against one of the favorites for the national championship when the No. 6 Ohio State Buckeyes (2-0) visit No. 9 Notre Dame (3-0) on Sept. 24, and there will be no bigger stage to show that he deserves the Heisman.