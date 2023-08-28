Where did Sam Hartman transfer from? Analysing the collegiate career of the former Wake Forest star

Quarterback Sam Hartman is the latest addition to the offensive arsenal of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. He made his debut for Notre Dame against their 2023 season opener against Navy Midshipmen, putting up a spectacular display that left fans in awe. The Fighting Irish went on to win their game against the Navy Midshipmen, dismantling them by a scoreline of 42-3.

Sam Hartman showcased his proficiency as a quarterback, putting his incredible passing accuracy and football IQ to use. He made four touchdown passes for 251 yards while completing 19 out of 23 passes he played. This performance is just the beginning of his career at Notre Dame, as fans will now watch Hartman continue his scintillating performance as the season progresses.

Prior to joining Notre Dame, Sam Hartman was a quarterback for the Wake Forest Demon Deacons for five seasons. Coming in as a three-start recruit from Oceanside Collegiate Academy, Hartman went on to break numerous ACC records during his stint in Wake Forest.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2023 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Expand Tweet

Before Hartman joined Notre Dame for their 2023 campaign, Tyler Buchner was the preferred starting QB for the team, competing with Drew Pyne for the starting job. Unfortunately, he injured his shoulder in September during their game against Marshall, bringing an end to his 2022 campaign. This led to former OC Tommy Reest bringing in Hartman, which made him the unanimous starter for Notre Dame going into 2023 given his experience.

Thus Buchner decided that it was time for him to move on. He transferred to Alabama where Rees also joined as the OC. Now he competes for the starting QB job with Ty Simpson and Jalen Milore under coach Nick Saban.

As for Hartman, he is now looking to carry on his sixth year of college football as the new offensive weapon for Notre Dame. While the season has just begun, the quarterback has already proved himself for the team along with the experience that he brings in.

Sam Hartman: Wake Forest stats and records

Hartman has already etched his name as one of the greatest QBs in Wake Forest, going on to set an ACC record of 110 touchdown passes. This places him in the top 20 rankings of FBS history. Hartman went on to play in 48 games for Wake Forest before his transfer, also becoming the first true freshman in Wake Forest history to play in a season-opener back in 2018.

Wake Forest v Louisville

Sam Hartman won the starting QB job in the preseason camp. During his Wake Forest debut win against Tulane, he racked up 378 passing yards and completed 31 of the 51 passes he played. The 2019 campaign saw Hartman finish with 1,984 passing yards and 16 touchdown passes.

In 2019, he was preferred to be the backup quarterback for Jamie Newman. Hartman went on to play in only four games, redshirting the season with 830 passing yards and four TD passes. He regained his starting job as a redshirt sophomore in 2020, going on to record 2,224 passing yards and 13 passing TDs. Not only this but he was also named the team captain for their 2020 campaign.

Sam Hartman's best season in Wake Forest was in 2021. This season saw him set many Wake Forest records, including the record for passing yards (4,228 yards). He also had 39 passing touchdowns, while recording 11 rushing touchdowns, the second most in Wake Forest history.

Last season was also a good run for Hartman. He recorded 3,701 passing yards and 38 touchdown passes, before transferring to Notre Dame. Now it will be a matter of time to see whether Sam Hartman can replicate his previous achievements with the Fighting Irish as well.